Drama has unfolded between two NFC East rivals as running back Saquon Barkley is making the move over to the Philadelphia Eagles. Business is business, and now, one of the best RBs in the league is heading to the Eagles, who are expected to once again be very good next season. Philadelphia recently lost DeAndre Swift to the Bears, but I think fans will be happy with their new RB.
Saquon Barkley is going to a rival of the Giants, and New York fans clearly aren't too happy about it. In fact, some drama ensued between Barkley and former Giants star Tiki Barber after the deal was announced. Barber played for New York for his entire NFL career, and he had some comments for Barkley after he made the move to the Eagles.
Tiki Barber said that Barkley was ‘dead to me' after he left the Giants for the Eagles. Barkley saw those comments and responded to them, calling Barber a hater and went on to say that he was a great teammate while he was in New York. Barber heard the response, and he wanted to clear the air a bit.
“Our job is to entertain, to inform, and sometimes get a little bit visceral because that's how the fan is,” Barber said during a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “They want to express themselves but they don't often get a chance to call in and talk about it, so we do it for them. And look, that's how Giants fans were feeling about Saquon Barkley. I just happened to be the messenger that got the shrapnel from Saquon when he decided to respond to the one day story.”
Barber claims that he wasn't really speaking for himself, but really for the entire Giants fan base. And it is no secret that the fan base is a little bit hurt.
At the end of the day, football is a business, and Barkley made a business decision. These things happen in the NFL. It's unfortunate for the Giants, but one of the best RBs in the league will be with the Eagles, a team that has a better chance to be in the playoffs. That is good for the NFL.