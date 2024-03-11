The New York Giants reportedly have reached an agreement on a three-year, $30 million deal with offensive guard Jon Runyan Jr., according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The deal between the Giants and Jon Runyan Jr. reportedly includes $17 million guaranteed, and the agreement surfaced just after running back Saquon Barkley departed for the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a bit of a signal as to what Joe Schoen could be planning for this offseason.
The Giants and Joe Schoen also agreed to terms with running back Devin Singletary on a contract that is much cheaper than what Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles. It seems New York is reallocating money towards the offensive line, and in general, more valuable positions.
Runyan is not a standout by any means, but the Giants needed multiple players on the offensive line. It would be a surprise if New York did not add any more offensive line help.
Speaking of spending on higher value positions, the Giants have been rumored to be interested in trading for pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. Given that safety Xavier McKinney was allowed to walk in free agency as well, trading for Burns and extending him would also represent a sequence of moves that involve the Giants investing in higher-value positions.
Regardless, the Giants still have work to do. They are coming off of a massively disappointing 2023 season, and after the departures of Barkley and McKinney, they have some flexibility to add talent. Only time will tell the names that Joe Schoen will add.