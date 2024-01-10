Here are trades the Grizzlies can make in preparation for Ja Morant's return next season after season-ending shoulder surgery.

Will the Memphis Grizzlies buy or sell? That is the question the front office must now answer as they face the prospect of a lost season in the aftermath of Ja Morant's season-ending shoulder injury. One would think that the smart money for the Grizzlies would be to embrace the tank, bottoming out for this season as they gear up for a playoff push next season in Morant's return.

This could mean that the Grizzlies could end up being a selling team. They should have a few assets that should fetch some good draft capital from contending teams in Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, but those players are the ones the Grizzlies want to surround Morant with, not relinquish in a shortsighted decision to recoup a few picks.

Thus, for the franchise's long-term health, it might be best for them to pursue trades that would both help them now and help them win later with Ja Morant. They should have a few salary-matching pieces as well to do so, and to make matters even better for Memphis, they own all their future first-round picks, making them big players in the trade market in their own right.

With that said, here are a few trades the Grizzlies must make after Morant underwent surgery to repair his torn labrum, which should make him healthy at the start of the 2024-25 season.

The Grizzlies acquire an upgrade at center

Grizzlies receive: Nikola Vucevic

Bulls receive: Steven Adams, Jake LaRavia, Derrick Rose, 2026 MEM first-round pick (lottery-protected), 2030 MEM second-round pick

At this point, the Chicago Bulls are hanging on by the skin of their teeth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament hunt. They currently have a 17-21 record, which is not good by any means, but good enough for ninth place. They have also been playing much better as of late, although one would think that they'll still end up being a selling team when all is said and done amid all the Zach LaVine trade rumors.

If the Bulls do end up trading away LaVine, it's only logical for them to commit to starting over. To that end, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic may find themselves on the trading block as well. The Grizzlies may want to pursue DeRozan to give the team some additional scoring punch on the wing. But Vucevic is the much better fit for the Grizzlies in terms of team need.

For starters, the Grizzlies need a capable frontcourt partner for Jaren Jackson Jr. Steven Adams' absence has been an underrated contributor to their downfall this season. Adams sets solid screens, freeing up Ja Morant and the Grizzlies' shooters, and he's one of the best boxout artists in the entire association.

But after a few major injuries, Adams could be far off from what the Grizzlies need at center next season. Nikola Vucevic would be able to approximate that hard-nosed screen setting and ability to control the boards — but he also provides a huge floor-spacing upgrade that could boost Memphis' offense to better heights.

Jackson is also more than capable of covering for Vucevic's weaknesses (defensive mobility, rim protection), making it a fruitful partnership, at least in theory. Given Vucevic's age (33 years old), it shouldn't be too expensive for the Grizzlies to acquire the versatile center out of Montenegro.

The backup point guard that was promised

Grizzlies receive: Dennis Schroder

Raptors receive: Bismack Biyombo, Santi Aldama, 2026 LAC second-round pick

It's selling season for the Toronto Raptors. After dealing away OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, it stands to reason that the Raptors will be dealing away their other veteran pieces, such as Pascal Siakam, Dennis Schroder, and Gary Trent Jr. as well.

Schroder has already lost his starting spot to Immanuel Quickley, and with the Raptors going nowhere fast, it only makes sense for them to pursue trades for young players as lottery tickets who could end up proving their worth and stick with the team for the long run.

For the Grizzlies, acquiring someone who can fill as the team's starting point guard amid Ja Morant's absence could be helpful. Dennis Schroder has a solid track record as a team's sixth man as well, so upon Morant's return, he should fit in nicely as one of the best backups in the league. Moreover, Memphis will be acquiring his early bird rights, making it easy for them to keep Schroder at the conclusion of next season if he jells well with the team.

Losing Santi Aldama will be the most painful part of this trade. Aldama is a versatile offensive big man with an inside-outside game, and he's only 23 years old. But with Brandon Clarke returning next season, Aldama could find himself outside the rotation anyway. Alas, a team must give away talent to receive talent in return, hence Aldama's inclusion.