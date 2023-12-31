After a brutal loss to the Detroit Pistons, Raptors point guard Dennis Schroder shared his thoughts on Toronto's chemistry this season.

Well, this is a new low for the Toronto Raptors. This season has been an outright disaster for the team. Many expected this to be a rebuilding year for Toronto, with the departure of Fred VanVleet and the arrival of first year head coach Darko Rajakovic. However, no one expected them to be “losing to the Detroit Pistons” bad.

Yes, the Pistons, who were on an unprecedented 28-game losing skid, broke their slump against the Raptors. While most of the stories revolve around Detroit, Toronto's downfall deserves some scrutiny. It's also telling that after the game, Dennis Schroder admitted that his team's chemistry has been a bit off, per Eric Koreen.

“”I don't feel it here like that yet,” Schröder says of Raptors compared to German team. Not everyone on same page. But thinks it's generally growing and getting better, and concedes NBA is very different.”

Well, that's to be expected. The Raptors have a bunch of new players coming in and a new head coach at the helm. The chemistry obviously won't be there instantly, especially not to the level of a national team. However, we're nearing the halfway point of the season. There's been some individual brilliance from the likes of Scottie Barnes, but the cohesion just isn't there yet.

The Raptors' chemistry problems will have a couple of new variables introduced to them. After years of speculation, Toronto traded star forward OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn. In return, Toronto received Immanuel Quickly and Canada native RJ Barrett. The team's chemistry will once again be tested. Can Toronto navigate this treacherous path they find themselves in?