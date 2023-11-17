Will DeMar DeRozan and Jordan Clarkson be the perfect fit for Taylor Jenkins such that they become Grizzlies trade targets?

Taylor Jenkins is struggling to manage the Memphis Grizzlies guard rotation. No matter what he does the team will always lack their much-needed floor generals to facilitate the offense or walking buckets to score points. A lot of this has to do with the unavailability of their players. Ja Morant is still facing his suspension from the league while Marcus Smart got hit with the injury bug. Desmond Bane stepped up to be the team's number one option on offense but they still remain uncompetitive. With a record that only boasts two wins, they could be looking at the NBA Trade Deadline which means Grizzlies trade targets like Jordan Clarkson and DeMar DeRozan could be on the table.

DeMar DeRozan in the Grizzlies system

The Chicago Bulls are nearing a collapse which means a fire sale could be looming. Before hitting the reset button, they are likely going to let go of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, or both of them at the same time. This could be the perfect opportunity for them to get a professional bucket-getter who could be Ja Morant's co-star.

The main argument for getting DeRozan as soon as possible is to patch up the Grizzlies' holes on offense. Taylor Jenkins lacks so much scoring that they currently only have a 106.6 offensive rating. This is the third-worst in all of basketball with only the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers having worse. Someone who can score on all three levels on the floor could flare up and make them skyrocket in these standings. DeRozan currently averages 21.2 points on a fairly decent 43.4% field goal clip. This along with his 4.5 dimes could inflate over time given how much they would give them the ball to create on offense while Morant is not present.

Overall, this Grizzlies trade target not only fixes a lot of their woes on offense but also gets them a veteran leader who gets the team straight amid all their off-court issues.

Taylor Jenkins gets Jordan Clarkson

If automatic scorers off the bench are what a team needs, Jordan Clarkson would be the perfect Grizzlies trade target. The former Sixth Man of the Year has a knack for heating up and infecting his teammates with the scoring bug. His defense and screen navigation leave a lot to be desired but playing him along with Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. could be the best scenario.

He currently averages 17.7 points while shooting 42.1% on all three levels of scoring. Dropping dimes 4.7 times a game makes him a fairly good floor general which Taylor Jenkins could use. More than that, his ego does not seem to be a problem. Clarkson has learned about how effective he becomes when coming off the bench. All of this means that the Grizzlies will not have a jam in the point guard or shooting guard spot once Smart and Morant return.

Offensive firepower is what the Grizzlies need right now. Desmond Bane can only carry the scoring load for a certain amount of time. They can go for cheaper options through the trade deadline or just sign someone. But, trading for the future allows them to enter the next season anew. DeRozan could be the secondary star that Morant needs while Jackson could focus on defense. Clarkson, on the other hand, could be the much-needed microwave that they need to contend with for years to come.