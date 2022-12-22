By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Gamers still have time to pick up this month’s Discord Drop – the Halo Infinite Unicorn of Earth Armor, Vehicle, and Name Plate. These Halo Infinite Discord Drops will be available until December 30 and can be claimed on Halo Waypoint until January 6, 2022.

How to Enable Discord Drops

First things first, we have to know how to enable Discord Drops. From what we can tell, this is enabled by default, but just to make sure that it’s on, do the following steps:

When the notification for Discord Drops appears whenever you’re using Discord Drops, click Enroll Now. This will turn on Discord Drops. Otherwise, Go to User Settings (Gear Icon at the bottom left beside your profile name) > Gift Inventory (Under Billing Settings) On the Gift Inventory page, you will see the current Discord Drops (in this case, Halo Infinite’s Unicorn of Earth Loot Drops) Click Enroll to enroll your account in the Drops Quest (This will appear as Redeem if you already have Discord Drops activated; more on this later)

Now, this will Enroll you in Discord Drops. For any reason you might find that makes you want to disable Discord Drops, do the following steps:

Go to User Settings (Gear Icon at the bottom left beside your profile name) > Privacy & Safety (Under User Settings) Scroll down to “Use data to customize my Discord Experience” and you may disable it. This setting will give Discord permission to interface with the games and applications you run on your devices. Once disabled, it also automatically disables In-game rewards (Discord Drops). You may also just disable Discord Drops without disabling Data usage for customized Discord Experience

In case you want to re-enable Discord Drops, you can do it by finding the Discord Drops settings as already shown above.

Important Note: Discord Drops is currently not available for Linux, and cannot be redeemed in the following regions: Brazil, UK, and the EU (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden).

How to Earn Unicorn of Earth Armor, Vehicle, and Name Plate

The Halo Infinite Unicorn of Earth loot drop can be earned through Discord Drops until December 30, and the code can be redeemable until January 6 through Halo Waypoint. Note: This will require you to log in using your Xbox Account connected to your Halo Infinite game account. Each player can also only redeem one of each of the available Drop campaigns on their Discord account.

To get the Unicorn of Earth Armor, simply join any server, join a voice chat, and select the Go Live button. Screenshare Halo Waypoint, and live stream for at least 15 minutes to at least one person, and you will become eligible for the drop.

To redeem the Discord Drop, follow these steps:

After you satisfy the quest steps and receive the reward code from your Gift Inventory, go to the Halo Waypoint to redeem your code. Sign into your Xbox account and select your user icon. Select Redeem code. Enter your code and press redeem. Codes need to be entered in ALL CAPS and hyphens need to be included.

In case you have issues with either your Halo, Microsoft, or Xbox accounts, you may raise them to Halo Support.

Halo Infinite is currently on its Holiday Season since Season 2 ended in November and Season 3 has been delayed to March 2023.