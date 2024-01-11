The new trailer looks exciting as ever for the video game-based series.

Halo 2 is coming, and an action-packed trailer was just released.

This is the first official trailer released for the Paramont+ series based on the popular video game, Variety reports.

It stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief John-117, a supersoldier. Additionally, Natascha McElhone plays Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, a scientist.

A description for the anticipated second season says, “Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe — that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.”

The trailer features various scenes of a bleak-looking future as Covenant forces enter. Narration sets the tone as images of the people of Reach are shown. There's also a teaser that there's a battle on the way.

Collider indicates that the second season will feature more key moments from the game. This could include appearances from The Arbiter Thel ‘Vadam. Plus, Chief's journey to the Halo might include contact with the parasitic alien force, the Flood.

Variety states, “The series boasts an impressive budget used wisely, with distinct production design distinguishing one planetary location for another and spaceships zipping through endless stars.”

Catch Master Chief next month as the first two episodes of Halo Season 2 will arrive on February 8 on Paramount+.