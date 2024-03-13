Discord Activities is a feature on Discord that allows players to play games or watch videos together. As it turns out, the number of games players can play will increase. After all, Discord will soon release the Embedded App SDK, giving third-party developers the tools they need to develop games for Discord.
we’re going to #gdc2024 on march 18-22! check out our schedule of cool events, talks, and exciting announcements about the discord developer platform at https://t.co/V1K8Np0UQt. pic.twitter.com/GLnsbRaFQN
— Discord (@discord) March 12, 2024
In a recent blog post, Discord revealed that on March 18, 2024, they would be releasing what they called the Embedded App Software Development Kit (SDK). The Embedded App SDK would give third-party developers the tools they need to make games on Discord. If you have tried out the Activities function in Discord, it's that.
Explained plainly, the Embedded App SDK lets you build apps that are embedded in an iframe within Discord, i.e. the Activities you know and love today. Long story short, Discord Developers like you create amazing Apps on Discord, whether they’re helping in your conversations, or rich interactive experiences that you and your friends can play instantly within Discord.
The Embedded App SDK goes live on March 18, with documentation for the SDK already available.
As you may have noticed from the embedded post above, that also happens to be the start date of the Game Development Conference 2024. Discord will be attending the said conference and is inviting developers to participate in various activities. This includes, of course, stage talks about what developers can do with the SDK. The Discord Developers server will also be holding its share of events, also centered around the SDK.
Additionally, Discord announced that they are bringing back Discord App Pitches, which allows developers to pitch their ideas to the Discord team. This round of Discord App Pitches will, understandably, “focus on building Activities.” Applications open on April 1, 2024, and end on May 1, 2024. Developers will be able to win up to $30,000 for their pitches. They can then use the prize money to work on the projects that they pitch.
While it may not be immediately obvious, this is great news for the game development industry. Discord Activities can connect friends through games that they play directly on the platform. This currently untapped market is sure to blow up in the future.
That's all the information we have about the release of the Embedded App SDK.