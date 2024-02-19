Trae always has the street ball moves.

On Sunday evening, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young took part in the NBA All-Star game, played from Indianapolis. Although a quick look at the Hawks star's statistics and eye test would suggest he is far and away the best point guard in the Eastern Conference, Young was ultimately voted in as a replacement selection after New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid were forced to miss the game due to injury.

Just a few moments after taking the court off the bench in Indianapolis, Trae Young made his impact felt, tossing the ball through defender Kevin Durant's legs, picking it up on the other side, and softly lofting the ball into the net in the move traditionally known as the “nutmeg” on playgrounds around the world.

The move has become something of a signature for Young, both in the All-Star game (this is the third of his career), as well as in actual NBA games, where he has victimized several unassuming defenders with the streetball move. The Hawks so far this year have performed well below expectations, currently sitting in tenth place in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture. This lack of success was blamed by many as the culprit for why Young wasn't voted into the All-Star game initially.

Still, as Young demonstrated with the play above, there are few if any defenders on the planet who can stay in front of him when he's on his game.

The Hawks return to action on Friday.