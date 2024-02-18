Hawks' Trae Young is ready for a night on the town after winning bet

No matter how much a professional athlete makes, it is always good to have some walking-around money. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young should be well-equipped for a night out in Indianapolis after winning a $100 during a practice for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. And boy, did he earn it.

Fans in attendance bet Young that he couldn't make a shot from the stands. He absolutely drained it, collected the pot and left everyone in awe. Perhaps the 25-year-old has found himself a part-time job, one that could come in handy during the playoffs when the Hawks are likely starting their offseason.

Trae Young hit a shot from the stands at All-Star practice 🥶 (via @ATLHawks)pic.twitter.com/AsEV0CoLI9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

When looking at Young's modest career 3-point shooting numbers (35.4 percent), it is easy to underestimate his ability or forget how limitless his range can be at a given moment. He can deceive defenders with his supreme ball-handling skills and then either find the open man or bury a bucket. The former top-five draft pick's offensive prowess has him playing in his third All-Star Game this Sunday.

Young is also seeking his first win in the NBA 3-point contest on Saturday, as he battles a loaded field that includes reigning champion Damian Lillard and hometown favorite Tyrese Haliburton. He looks warmed up and ready to go based on this shooting display.

The rest of the competitors have been effectively put on notice. Trae Young is surely enjoying All-Star Weekend, as the Hawks trudge their way to another disappointing season (24-31, 10th place in East). But at least he's giving fans a reason to smile with his viral trick shot.