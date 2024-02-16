Trae Young set a record on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks saw the pre All-Star portion of their schedule come to a conclusion with a blowout loss at the hands of their southeast division rivals, the Charlotte Hornets. Young and backcourt partner Dejounte Murray both struggled mightily in this contest, and the other Hawks weren't able to pick up enough of the slack to stop a Hornets team that has a bit surprisingly now won three games in a row.

Despite the disappointment, Trae Young did make a bit of franchise history on Thursday evening from Charlotte, passing up Hawks legend Mookie Blaylock for the most three-point field goals made in franchise history with a long ball in the second quarter vs the Hornets.

On Thursday, Young took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to shout out Blaylock and comment on breaking his record.

“Passed an All Time Oklahoma/Hawks Legend !! Thanks Mookie for setting the bar for players like me.! An Honor,” wrote Young in part on his X post.

Despite his rough shooting in the last two games for the Hawks against the Hornets and the Chicago Bulls, Trae Young for the most part has been playing some of the best basketball of his entire career over the last couple of months. Unfortunately, this hasn't translated to many wins for the Hawks, as the combination of a heavily flawed roster and an owner unwilling to fix it usually doesn't spell great success in the modern era of the NBA.