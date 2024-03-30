On Thursday evening, Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks somehow picked up their second straight win over the best team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics, in the friendly confines of State Farm Arena in Atlanta. While Murray took on more of a traditional point guard role in the Hawks' initial win over Boston last Monday, scoring 19 points and dishing out 15 assists in the 30-point comeback win, on Thursday night, the former San Antonio Spur went full Kobe Bryant, launching 44 shots and scoring 44 points, including the game-winning jumper over Jrue Holiday in overtime, to give Atlanta its fourth straight win overall.
Making matters even more impressive was that the Hawks were able to do it all without the services of star point guard Trae Young, who has been out of the lineup for several weeks after undergoing finger surgery. However, Young was still able to find a way to insert himself into the proceedings on Thursday, shockingly picking up a technical foul from the bench despite being in street clothes.
The technical was assessed after Young walked on the court, despite that action being rather commonplace in NBA circles for players and coaches alike on the bench.
On Friday, Young took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to share his bluntly hilarious reaction to the T.
🗑️ I need this back fr😏 https://t.co/165YHEiEjB
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 29, 2024
Ironically enough, the game ended up being a one-point affair down the stretch, meaning that if Murray's last-second jumper had missed, the Hawks would have had their sidelined point guard to blame for the L. Instead, Murray's shot found the bottom of the net with just .1 left on the clock, effectively sealing the win for Atlanta.
A bizarre stretch for the Hawks
Are the Hawks better without Trae Young in the lineup? Of course not. Is that fact stopping that discussion from being a talking point in national NBA media circles? Of course not.
The partnership between Young and Murray has always been less than ideal. The Hawks' front office traded for Murray in the summer of 2022 likely out of desperation after watching Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat consistently trap the small point guard for five brutal games in that series. In theory, the two guards should be able to supplement each other's strengths and cover for each others' weaknesses, but unfortunately, the game of basketball is played on the court and not in theory.
At this point, the best case for the Hawks' season is that they continue their hot streak into the Play-In, win two games when they get there, and then have a relatively competitive loss vs the Celtics in the first round, which will convince the ownership to give the Young-Murray partnership one more year. Which will get the team back to the same position next year.
In any case, it's unclear at this point when Young is expected to return to the lineup as he rehabs from his finger surgery. The Hawks are next slated to take the floor once again at home on Saturday evening vs the Milwaukee Bucks.