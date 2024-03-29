The Atlanta Hawks could be headed towards a difficult offseason defined by significant roster turnover, but they are firmly focused on the present after extending their winning streak in a stunning 123-122 overtime victory versus the Boston Celtics. Dejounte Murray, one of multiple players who could be in a new home in the next few months, put forth an effort that was historic, erratic and utterly exhilarating.
The 27-year-old guard scored an inefficient 44 points on a staggering 44 shots, but he came through when it mattered most.
Murray scored all of the Hawks' 11 points in OT, overpowering Celtics defenders with his exquisite crossover. He lifted Atlanta to its fourth consecutive victory after draining a beautiful game-winner with 0.1 seconds remaining. Improbably, this team has beaten a 57-win Boston squad for the second time in four days.
The former All-Star broke Dominique Wilkins' franchise record for most field goal attempts in a single game (40.9 percent shooting, 6-of-19 from 3-point range). He did not let himself off the hook for all the misfires but still found a way to put a positive spin on it.
“I don’t wanna take that many shots, but I know Kobe [Bryant] would be proud of me,” Dejounte Murray said, via ClutchPoints (originally CyrusTheVirus). While there is definitely a downside to having supreme confidence on the floor, when mixed with skill and tenacity, it can produce electrifying results.
Bryant knew the value of having a short memory and would surely be impressed by Murray's clutch heroics. No. 5 also totaled seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block. Atlanta continues to lean on him with Trae Young out, and somehow, this group is showing signs of life with the NBA Play-In Tournament only a few weeks away.
"I don’t wanna take that many shots, but I know Kobe [Bryant] would be proud of me.”
Dejounte Murray after taking 44 shots in tonight's win over the Celtics 😂pic.twitter.com/pmJaBBT6TJ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2024
Can Dejounte Murray, Hawks build off this surge going into next season?
The Hawks are 34-39 and will have to win two games to advance into the actual playoffs. With the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers both depleted, a surprise postseason entry cannot be ruled out. Still, one has to wonder what this franchise has to accomplish in order to avoid undergoing a big summer makeover.
Atlanta was linked to trade rumors ad nauseam this year but ultimately decided to hold off on making moves. The offseason could afford general manager Landry Fields more time to find the perfect deal for Murray. There is enough evidence to show that a backcourt comprised of both him and Young does not produce optimal results. The organization might have no choice but to reverse course.
A shake-up could help the Hawks begin the road back to prolonged prosperity. Again, though, fans are enjoying this recent run and would love to be invested going into the postseason. The team surprised many by the fight it showed against the Celtics last year and could be brimming with confidence after stealing a couple of wins late in the season.
But it is best to not get too carried away. Atlanta must stay focused on playing consistent basketball. A home win against the Milwaukee Bucks this Saturday would add some needed legitimacy to a franchise that has been irrelevant for far too long.