Tom Hanks is set to host and narrate a World War II documentary for The History Channel, Deadline reported.
The 20-part documentary was unveiled A+E Networks during their upfront presentation to advertisers.
Tom Hanks and World War II history
Aside from Hanks, History is also collaborating with Barack and Michelle Obama, this time on a podcast, which will explore the US Reconstruction Era. The networks is also teaming up with former New York Yankees shortstop and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter for two series: one which deals with warriors and the other on entertainers.
History has also enlisted Danny Trejo to host and narrate a series about what the press release described as “some of the greatest underground mysteries and fascinating stories surrounding buried artifacts and lost civilizations.”
Hanks' as-yet-untitled docuseries “offers a comprehensive view of World War II … thanks to new scholarship and rarely seen archive, that illuminated both the causes and pivotal moments” of the war, History said.
In a press release, Hanks stated, “During my formative years, every single adult in my life would make references to two words: The War. The lasting effects of WWII on the world and my own family was not lost on me. I am thrilled to partner with The History Channel to produce this all-encompassing series with a long form format that will give us the ability to tell this important piece of history in its entirety.”
According to A+E president and chairman Paul Buccieri, the actor is “one of America's preeminent voices in WWII storytelling, not only respected for his on-screen portrayals but also for his deep insight and understanding of the war's events and impacts.”
“As a leader in contextualizing historical narratives for generations, Tom shares our commitment, vision, and responsibility to create premium, historically fact-based content, the foundation of A+E Networks,” he continued.
The Obamas and the American Reconstruction Era
The Obamas' Reconstruction podcast is from their Higher Ground Audio company, alongside Malcom Gladwell's Pushkin Industries and Audible. The as-yet-untitled podcast consists of eight parts and will explore the history and legacy of the Reconstruction Era, with a focus from 1863 to 1873.
Jeter, through his company, CAP 2 Productions, will be developing two new docuseries. One is History's Greatest Warriors, which will focus on renowned warriors from the past such as the samurai, Spartans and Vikings to modern day Delta Force and Navy SEALs who changed history. The series will explore how the warriors were selected to their training, types of weaponry as well as their combat expertise.
The other series is The Icons that Built America about the entertainers who altered American pop culture. The docuseries consists of seven episodes which features legendary stunt performer Evel Knievel, the iconic martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, comedian Richard Pryor, long-time radio host Howard Stern to the hip-hop superstars N.W.A.
Danny Trejo and his search for the UnXplored
Danny Trejo's planned docuseries currently has the working title The UnXplored with Danny Trejo. The series consists of eight parts which sets out to discover “what the human eye cannot easily detect, as objects, structures and creatures concealed under earth, ice and water are suddenly, and sometimes accidentally, revealed,” according to History's statement.
These announcements follow that of the network's collaboration with LeBron James' about a documentary on Jesse Owens.