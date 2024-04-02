Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are reuniting with director Robert Zemeckis for the upcoming drama Here, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie, based on Richard McGuire's 2014 graphic novel of the same name, is from Sony Pictures. The script was written by both Zemeckis and Eric Roth. The film will premiere on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles and New York cinemas. The week after, there will be a limited release and it will go wide on Nov. 27.
Here and AI
The story follows multiple families told through a particular corner of a room and the events that happen to both the space and the people over hundreds of thousands of years. Also joining the cast are Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery.
Last year, Zemeckis told THR that both Hanks and Wright will be de-aged in the film through the generative artificial intelligence tool Metaphysic Live.
“With Here, the film simply wouldn't work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves,” the director said.
Metaphysic Live's website has a video of their presentation at America's Got Talent semi-finals where they demonstrated “real-time photoreal faceswaps driven by a live actor performance” using host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell. The company also signed a strategic partnership with the talent agency CAA and Here is their first project where it will use hyperreal AI-generated face replacements as well as de-ageing.
A Forrest Gump reunion
This is the first time Zemeckis, Roth, Hanks and Wright are reuniting since the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump. The movie will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.
The film won six of the 12 Academy Awards it was nominated in 1995. Forrest Gump won best picture, best actor (for Hanks), best director (for Zemeckis), best adapted screenplay (for Roth), best film editing and best visual effects. It was also the second-highest grossing movie in 1994.
Hanks and Zemeckis are frequent collaborators. They've worked together in several movies such as 2000's Cast Away, 2004's The Polar Express and the Disney live-action 2022 Pinocchio. The director has also worked with Wright on projects such as 2007's Beowulf and 2009's A Christmas Carol.
Hanks recently served as executive producer with Steven Spielberg with the hit Apple TV+ limited series Masters of the Air. He also narrated the companion documentary, also on the same streaming platform as Masters, The Bloody Hundredth aka the US Army Air Force 100th Bomb Group.
Wright was most recently seen in Netflix's Damsel as Queen Isabelle. She also played the Amazonian warrior Antiope in the recent Wonder Woman films.
Aside from Forrest Gump, Zemeckis is also famous for writing and directing the iconic '80s movie Back to the Future.
The graphic novel Here has that one single room in a frame and from the reader's point of view, it exists both in the past, present and future. The room remains in one panel, with a cat passing through and people having conversations, with the background shifting from 8,000 years in the past to the year it was published 2014.