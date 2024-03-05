LeBron James' SpringHill Company, his production company owned with Maverick Carter, are collaborating with The HISTORY Channel for three new documentaries, starting with Jesse Owens' story, Variety exclusively reported.
The first project bears the working title Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics, which follows the story of the Black track and field athlete who made history at the 1936 Summer Olympic Games in Berlin. Owens' history-making achievements were overshadowed by Hitler's white supremacist agenda.
LeBron James tells the story of Jesse Owens and Jim Thorpe
The documentary was directed by Andrew Gaines and narrated by Don Cheadle. The two-hour documentary includes archival footage, animation as well as interviews with journalists, historians and Owens' daughters. Athletes such as Carl Lewin, Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, Christian Coleman and others also participated in the interviews.
The collaboration's second project has the working title Jim Thorpe, based on the multi-sport athlete who played baseball, football and basketball who became the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal. The documentary was directed by Chris Eyre and produced by Uninterrupted (also James' digital video company) alongisde INE Entertainment, Five All in the Fifth and GroupM Motion.
Uninterrupted is also the name of James' YouTube channel where with videos that tell the story from the athlete's perspective.
A+E Networks holds the global distribution rights to both Triumph and Jim Thorpe.
The third project's details have not yet been announced.
James said, “The SpringHill Company was created to tell important stories and, through this partnership with The HISTORY Channel, we're able to do that on a whole new level.”
“With these documentaries, we want to share those meaningful moments and figures in history that matter with a whole new generation and continue to empower and inspire through storytelling,” he added.
The History Channel executive vice president and head of programming Eli Lehrer said, “LeBron and the SpringHill Company have been steadfast creative partners with the History Channel and we are excited to team up with them again to expand our storytelling footprint.”
He continued, “Together, we are committed to shining a light on diverse narratives that broaden our view of the world, enrich our knowledge of society and cultivate a new generation of history lovers. Jesse Owens is the perfect sports legend to highlight next in our partnership.”