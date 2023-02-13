Following its lead in Twitch viewership and sales, Hogwarts Legacy climbs up the ranks in both Steam sales and concurrent players, days after its official release.

Last week, Hogwarts Legacy became the most-viewed category on Twitch, garnering 1.25 million concurrent viewers. Not only that, but they also became the top Warner Bros game in terms of concurrent players at launch, surpassing games like MultiVersus, Lego Skywalker Saga, and Middle Earth: Shadow of War. Now, a few days after its release date, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Steam Global Top Sellers Last Week 1. Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe

2. Hogwarts Legacy

3. Hogwarts Legacy

4. Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe

5. Steam Deck

6. Project Zomboid

7. Dead Space

8. Destiny 2 Lightfall + Annual Pass

9. Dying Light 2

10. CS GO Prime Status Upgrade pic.twitter.com/gLjtS2UEtu — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 12, 2023

Benji-Sales, well-known on Twitter for gaming news and metrics, posted about the top-selling games on Steam last week (as of this article). The top four games on the list were various iterations of Hogwarts Legacy. This was followed by the Steam Deck, Project Zomboid, and the Dead Space Remake.

Benji-Sales explained that Steam separates pre-release and post-release orders of the games, hence why the regular version and the Digital Deluxe both had two entries. Even the week before, Hogwarts Legacy was already leading in Steam sales, a continuation of its sales dominance the weeks prior.

Hogwarts Legacy finishes Steam Peak at incredible 879,308 Concurrent Players Stats

• 8th Highest Peak Ever for Any Genre Game

• 5th Biggest Ever for a Paid / Non F2P Game

• 3rd Biggest Ever for a Primarily Single-Player Game

• 2nd Biggest Ever for a Single-Player Only Game pic.twitter.com/Gm7JCij4O0 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 12, 2023

It’s not just Steam sales that Hogwarts Legacy is moving up in. Benji-Sales also showed how significant Hogwarts Legacy’s new concurrent player peak is. Previously, it peaked at 423,380 players. Now, it has more than doubled that, peaking at almost 880,000 concurrent players. According to Benji-Sales, this is:

8th highest in any genre

5th biggest for paid games

3rd biggest for primarily single-player games

2nd biggest for single-player only games

Not only that but the game itself has gotten Very Positive overall reviews on Steam. SteamDB noted that 93.07% of the total reviews for the game are positive.

Whether Hogwarts Legacy will continue this trend or eventually fall off remains to be seen. Of course, games have a life cycle, so chances are this will slow down. Either way, it’s very interesting seeing how well the game is going despite the boycott and controversy.

That’s all the information we have about Hogwarts Legacy’s records in sales and concurrent players. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.