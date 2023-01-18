Hogwarts Legacy’s sales have pushed it to the #1 spot on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 (PS5), weeks before its February release date.

Hogwarts Legacy is already shaping up to be one of the top-selling games of 2023. Just 3 weeks into the year, and weeks before its February release date, it has already become the highest-selling game on three platforms. On Steam, Hogwarts Legacy takes the spot as the most-bought game right now by revenue. Although Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is at the top of the list, its revenue doesn’t come from game sales. It comes from its skins, keys, and boxes as it is Free-to-Play. As such, in terms of game sales. Hogwarts Legacy still takes the throne. Apex Legends (again, a Free-to-Play game) and Cyberpunk 2077 follow on the list.

On Amazon, Hogwarts Legacy takes the throne as a Best Seller for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Dead Space Remake comes second on the PlayStation side, while Modern Warfare II follows Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox. What’s interesting is that just a few hours ago, Modern Warfare II was still the top-selling game for Xbox. It would seem that as the release date for the game is coming closer, even more people are now ordering it. Thanks to that, Modern Warfare II was overthrown.

This game is already one of the most anticipated games this 2023. Various trailers that came out last year have been hyping the game up. From the looks of it, it shows no signs of slowing down.

