If a meta, behind-the-scenes saga of the Harry Potter franchise is ever made (and I wouldn't put it past Warner Bros.), they might want to consider calling it Harry Potter and the Increasingly Fractured Relationship with Series Creator J.K. Rowling. The controversial author, who holds strong-willed views about gender and sex that many in the trans community deem anti-trans, is going viral for another questionable tweet at the worst possible time for Warner Bros.
On the heels of Warner Bros. Discovery's fourth quarter earnings call on Friday, in which CEO David Zaslav reaffirmed the studio's commitment to making a Harry Potter TV series and confirmed that J.K. Rowling would be involved, she is again antagonizing the trans community with her online comments.
As The Wall Street Journal recently noted, Zaslav has been on a mission to “uncancel” J.K. Rowling and have her creative insight at the studio's disposal for the Harry Potter TV series adaptation. This is already a delicate undertaking since many of the actors from the original Harry Potter films have taken pains to distance themselves from Rowling due to her views regarding transgender issues.
Now, Rowling's latest batch of insensitive tweets are putting that whole un-cancellation attempt in jeopardy. That's because Rowling decided to respond to a tweet from an angry bookstore employee, which unsurprisingly quickly snowballed.
Rowling took a screenshot of the post in question, which read, “I would like @jk_rowling to know that I work at a bookstore and I make sure to spine-out her gods-awful books as much as possible, rather than front-face them out.”
Spine-out instead of front-face?! That's some next level shade throwing in the bookseller community. The post then took a more serious tone, explaining, “We don't promote transphobic and ableist trash while MY Queer ass is around!”
Rowling then glibly commented on the tweet, “That's my career over, then.” To which many angry X/Twitter comments and reactions ensued. And it appears Rowling was reading through at least some of them.
When an X/Twitter user identified as Dr. Dame Katy Denise CH GBE responded “You can be my P.A.” (presumably meaning Physician's Assistant), Rowling bizarrely responded, “Fine, but I'll need literally all the chairs in the office. *All* of them. You can sit on an upturned bucket.” Honestly, I'm not sure if that bucket comment is in reference to something or just ill-thought-out angry tweeting gone awry; regardless, there's much more to sift through so let's just move on.
Rowling then seemed to get into a renewed beef with her old online nemesis Julie Bindel, when Bindel commented on Rowling's tweet, saying “That's made my day!!!! And you, a queer, proud Thirder, Jo” and included a picture of the Isle of Man flag.
This was in itself controversial because Rowling had previously come under fire for tweeting a picture of the Isle of Man flag herself, and calling it a “thirder flag” (meaning those who believe in a third gender identification in addition to male and female). Isle of Man residents were offended by Rowling's use of their national flag, accusing her of using it to mock the LGBTQ+ community and as a symbol of hate.
When Bindel then posted the flag pic again with this latest controversy, Rowling responded, “We agreed we wouldn't make jokes about that flag any more, Julie. While I've learned and grown and educated myself, you clearly haven't. I'm not angry, just deeply disappointed.😔”
To which Bindel then fired back, “No, Jo, you decided YOU wouldn’t make those jokes anymore, because you were worried about being banned from the Isle of (cis) Man. Some of us have more courage than that, get over it!”
Rowling then went back to the sarcasm well that she started the whole tweet spree to begin with, telling Bindel “You see right through me.”
Rowling's tweet about the bookstore employee had been viewed over 8 million times as of Monday morning. This can't be wanted publicity for Warner Bros. Discovery, especially on the heels of Zaslav's announcement that he plans to have the Harry Potter TV series ready by 2026 to air on Max, one season for every Harry Potter book, for a seven-season series in total.
According to The Wrap, Zaslav said in the earnings call on Friday, “We’ve not been shy about our excitement around ‘Harry Potter.’ The last film was made more than a dozen years ago. I was in London a few weeks ago with Casey [Bloys, CEO of HBO] and Channing [Dungey, chairperson of Warner Bros Television] and we spent some real time with JK and her team.”
Zaslav further noted, “Both sides just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”
It's hard to imagine Zaslav is still expressing that much enthusiasm today after another unfortunate series of exchanges by J.K. Rowling on X/Twitter concerning her increasingly isolated stance on trans issues. If Rowling doesn't want to tarnish her prized professional possession — the Harry Potter franchise — any further, and wishes to remain involved in the high-profile series adaptation, she might want to conjure a magical spell to counter bad publicity as soon as possible.