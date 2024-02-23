Fans of the wizarding world, brace yourselves! Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series will make its debut on the Max streaming service in 2026, according to HollywoodReporter. CEO David Zaslav shared the exciting news during a recent financial call, expressing his enthusiasm for reigniting the beloved franchise.
Zaslav emphasized the significance of bringing Harry Potter back to screens, noting that it has been over a dozen years since the release of the last film. He highlighted the collaborative efforts with author J.K. Rowling and her team, underscoring mutual excitement for the future of the franchise.
Development of the series commenced in 2021, with Warner Bros. Discovery greenlighting the project last year. Plans are in place to adapt all the books into multiple seasons, spanning a decade-long journey for fans worldwide.
Despite speculation, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has hinted that he will not be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming series. In an interview with Deadline, Radcliffe explained his stance on returning to the magical world, stating that the series is embarking on a fresh start without the original cast.
While Radcliffe acknowledged the potential impact of the series on a new generation of fans, he expressed his belief that the story of Harry Potter is destined to evolve beyond his involvement. His comments reflect a sense of closure for his iconic role, likening Harry Potter to enduring literary figures like Sherlock Holmes.
As anticipation builds for the Harry Potter reboot series, fans can expect a revitalized journey into the enchanting realm of Hogwarts and beyond.