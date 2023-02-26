Kelly Oubre might still be trying to find his top form after a long absence due to a hand injury, so perhaps he can be forgiven for a Shaqtin’ a Fool entry last Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

After capitalizing on a botched Kyle Anderson pass attempt to Rudy Gobert in the second period, Kelly Oubre raced to the other end of the floor with pure intent to make the Timberwolves pay for their turnover. Instead, Oubre ended up with a much more embarrassing blunder. First, he failed to recognize early that Gordon Hayward was wide open for what could have been an easy bucket for the Hornets. And when he did realize that Hayward was under the basket, Kelly Oubre threw a dart that landed nowhere near the intended target.

Kelly Oubre misses a wide open Gordon Hayward and hilariously tries to make up for it too late pic.twitter.com/RfdsX6rojg — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) February 25, 2023

Kelly Oubre can’t be proud of that pass, but at least he and the Hornets ended up winning the game, 121-113. Oubre, returning from a hand surgery, came off the bench and fired eight points with three rebounds in 23 minutes of floor duty. Hayward balled out in that contest as well, as he racked up 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting with 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 32 minutes of action.

Oubre would have a more productive outing Saturday night when he dropped 15 points on 50 percent shooting during Charlotte’s 108-103 home win against the Miami Heat.

Kelly Oubre will look to continue getting better, with Charlotte seemingly making a strong push of late to make it to the play-in tournament picture at least, having won four games in a row now.