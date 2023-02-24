The Charlotte Hornets are not going to make the NBA Playoffs this season. They’re currently in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a paltry 17-43 win-loss record. It goes without saying that this team is in full tank mode and is already looking ahead to the 2023-24 season. now, Charlotte has just 22 games left on the schedule. What should fans be watching for? Here are some bold Hornets predictions for the rest of their season after the 2023 NBA All-Star Break.

Despite falling short of their main objective to make it to the playoffs, the Hornets have a few things to look forward to as the season draws to a close. Fans can monitor the end-of-season rotation, the team’s odds in the lottery landscape, and the performance of young players given more opportunities. The coaching staff and veteran players’ improvements and adjustments are also worth noting. These can provide valuable insights into the team’s future. Although individual game results may not affect much apart from lottery positioning, the trade deadline saw fewer veterans in the way of young prospects. That was something most fans wanted. Looking ahead, keep in mind that both Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cody Martin remain sidelined. It is also possible that Martin might eventually be shut down for the year.

That said, let’s look at our Hornets bold predictions for the rest of their season.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Offense continues to hum as the defense continues to stink

Moving forward, we expect the Hornets to stick with their core five. This is composed of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, and Mark Williams. When healthy, this lineup is pretty competitive. They actually perform well offensively. However, they have struggled on the defensive end. In fact, they have allowed 135.4 points per 100 possessions. That is the worst rate in the entire league this season, according to Cleaning The Glass. Of course, that core five has not played together for many possessions. Also, the Hornets as a team have been poor defensively all season. Despite this, there is some clear upside to these guys. If they’re all healthy next season with a possibly returning Miles Bridges and a solid rookie, anything can happen.

LaMelo Ball 4th period masterclass pic.twitter.com/i6ZVENFLVL — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 20, 2022

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3. Hornets end up with the 4th-best lottery odds

It is highly probable that the Hornets will finish the season with the fourth-best lottery odds. we have the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Detroit Pistons ahead of them. Meanwhile, with eight games between them and the Orlando Magic, it is unlikely that the Hornets will close that gap before mid-April. The Pistons have won two fewer games than the Hornets, making it also still a remote possibility for Charlotte to bottom out and finish in third place.

However, it is unlikely for Charlotte to overtake the Rockets and Spurs. They have just been performing so poorly. It may be more beneficial for the Hornets to avoid playing embarrassingly and finishing the tough season on a high note by winning a few games. This does more for the organization than increasing the lottery lucky chances by a percentage point or two. Ultimately, the Hornets will need luck to land Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson, so there may not be a point in intentionally being terrible.

2. Hornets get solid rookies in the draft

It is essential to remember that there are more than just those two high-quality prospects in the upcoming draft class. The Hornets have the opportunity to select any of the Thompson twins or Brandon Miller with their third or fourth pick. The 6’7 Amen Thompson is an outstanding athlete who plays two-way basketball, finishes strong, and commands the pick-and-roll like a seasoned veteran. Meanwhile, twin brother Ausar is a defensive playmaker with smoother jump shot mechanics and is also a freakish athlete. Both elite athletes should fit well alongside Ball positionally. On the other hand, the 6’9 Brandon Miller has elite 3-point shooting skills in both percentage and volume. He also has the hops to dunk on people. Miller is a top-shelf shooter and rebounder with the potential to become a big-time NBA scorer.

1. Still no Miles Bridges this season

Apart from Ball, the Hornets lack top-quality talent. Recall that the team’s second star, Miles Bridges, pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge and received three years of probation on Nov. 3, 2022. The incident is still under league investigation, and GM Mitch Kupchak recently stated that the team is monitoring the situation. They are interested in bringing him back when he becomes eligible. Although Bridges hopes to return in March, a suspension following the league investigation seems more likely. Take note as well that while Bridges’ return could benefit the team on the court, it may also alienate many fans. As such, we expect him to remain sidelined for the rest of 2022-23.