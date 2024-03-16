The Phoenix Suns just finished their duel with the Charlotte Hornets, taking home a 107-96 victory. Despite the win, there might be one particular moment during the night that Suns forward Kevin Durant would prefer to forget…and it involved Hornets rookie Vasilije Micic.

In the second quarter, Micic was given the ball on the right corner with Durant as his defender. Driving baseline, the Serbian guard suddenly performed a behind-the-back dribble, causing KD to lose his balance and tumble backward. Micic eventually finished the play with a layup.

As expected, a top-tier superstar like Durant being on the receiving end of a highlight went viral, and X (Twitter) itself exploded with reactions

One user even referenced Micic's EuroLeague MVP. The 6-foot-3 guard managed the feat during his campaign with Turkish club Anadolu Efes in the 2020-21 season.

Still, others weren't convinced. Upon closer inspection, some fans noticed that a possible push-off could have been called.

Regardless, there was no whistle, so Micic could tell his grandkids one day that he was able to pull off an ankle-breaker on one of the NBA's best scorers.

Vasilije Micic tries his luck in the NBA

For NBA teams, taking in players from Europe can be a mixed bag. A select few shine bright, like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Others transition into serviceable role players while some fail to adapt to the American style of play and return to the EuroLeague.

Micic is a new face in the league trying to make his name known. After playing limited minutes on a stacked Oklahoma City Thunder team, it looks like the former EuroLeague star is getting his break with the Charlotte Hornets.

In 15 games with Charlotte, Micic is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 assists in over 25.6 minutes per game — steady numbers for a first-year player. The 30-year-old has also started in the last seven games for an injury-depleted Hornets. Flashes of brilliance are shown in certain outings, such as Micic's 25-point night (career high) this past Wednesday.

With LaMelo Ball coming back soon, there's no guarantee he'll continue starting. Still, Vasilije Micic has shown that, given the minutes, he can produce.