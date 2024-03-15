The Phoenix Suns are on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Suns are coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics Thursday night. They have beaten the Hornets once this season, though. In that game, the Suns put up 133 points. Devin Booker dropped 35 points while Kevin Durant had 21 points and 11 assists. Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Phoenix shot 62.2 percent from the field in the win, and they made 18 threes. The Suns were also able to make 23 of 24 free throw attempts. The Suns should be healthy in this game.
The Hornets are 17-49 this season, but they have won two of their last three games. In their loss against the Suns earlier this season, Terry Rozier had 42 points. Of course, he is no longer on the team. Brandon Miller had 20 points, though, and the Hornets made 23 threes in the loss. Charlotte is a healthy team heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Hornets Odds
Phoenix Suns: -10 (-112)
Moneyline: -500
Charlotte Hornets: +10 (-108)
Moneyline: +385
Over: 217.5 (-108)
Under: 217.5 (-112)
How to Watch Suns vs. Hornets
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns should be able to put up plenty of points in this game. They have already scored 133 points on the Hornets once this season. Charlotte gives up 117.0 points per game, so they are used to giving up high scores. When Charlotte allows 120 points or more this season, they are 4-24. Phoenix should be able to get to that point mark in this one and cover the spread.
The Suns are 19-5 when they put up 120 points or more. The Suns have a healthy lineup in this game with Durant, Booker, and Bradley Beal. This will help the Suns get to the 120-point mark pretty easily against a weaker defense. As long as they do, they will be able to cover the spread.
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hornets are not a good team, but they have won two of their last three games. This is because of their defensive play. Charlotte has played well above their typical average on the defensive end of the court. In their last three games, the Hornets have allowed 103.7 points per game. They need to have another good defensive game like this. If the Hornets do this, they will cover the spread.
Charlotte is 10-19 when they allow less than 115 points this season. It is not a great record, but it helps them cover the spread. The Suns score 117.0 points per game, so they are capable of putting up points. However, the Hornets are able to play good defense, and they have proved that. If they can keep the Suns under 115, they will cover the spread.
Final Suns-Hornets Prediction & Pick
The Suns are the better team here, and I like them to win this game. They are coming off a tougher game against Boston, so their legs could be tired in this game, so the Hornets could keep this one close. However, I am still going to bet on the Suns to cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Suns-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -10 (-112)