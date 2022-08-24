Madden 23 Guide: How to update roster in Madden 23

For sure, players who got their hands on Madden NFL 23 are already looking for a guide on how to update the roster in Madden 23. Thankfully, we have this Madden 23 guide to discuss just that. Here’s how you can update your roster in Madden 23.

How to update roster in Madden NFL 23

EA’s latest football situation game, a lot of bugs plague the game, preventing many players from enjoying it. At the same time, this version of the game is also the most optimistic, especially since the developers have been very responsive and receptive to fan feedback. Hence, fans should stick with this game for the long-run, as it’s likely that EA would really spend their time and resources polishing this game before moving on to Madden 24. So, for those who are going to stick with this game, updating rosters would be one of the most important tasks one would be doing. So, we’ve made this Madden 23 Guide to discuss the steps need for you to update your roster.

Head to the game’s main menu Select the NFL logo next to the gear icon. This will open the Rosters & Playbook menu. Go to the Edit Rosters tab. Select “Update Rosters”

Thankfully, it’s very straightforward and you shouldn’t have a hard time remembering the steps from here on out. Given that EA updates the rosters in the server at least once a week, knowing how to do the update roster steps would prove to be useful for all Football managers out there. Make sure to keep this bookmarked for the 52-man roster deadline since that’s going to be the most important and significant roster update you’ll be doing this season. Also, keep an eye on this space for the weekly roster update articles we’ll be pushing out, mostly just to remind you about the weekly roster updates.