The Indiana Hoosiers will get to have Xavier Johnson playing for another year. That’s after the NCAA has ruled in favor of giving the Indiana basketball point guard sixth year of eligibility, thanks to his medical hardship waiver, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“HUGE news for Indiana: Xavier Johnson has been granted an extra year of eligibility after the NCAA approved his medical hardship waiver for this past season,” tweeted Goodman.

Xavier Johnson appeared in only 11 games with Indiana basketball in the 2022-23 college basketball campaign as his season got cut short by a broken foot injury he sustained in a December game against the Kansas Jayhawks on the road. But that’s apparently not the last time he will be playing for Indiana basketball, as he gets another year to run it back with the program.

Even though they missed Johnson for a considerable amount of time last season, the Hoosiers still managed to finish the regular season with a 21-10 overall record and a 12-8 slate in conference play in the Big Ten. Indiana basketball also got a spot in the NCAA tournament, though, the Hoosiers were only able to last for two rounds, winning in the opening round against Kent State Golden Flashes before bowing to the Miami Hurricanes.

Last season, Johnson averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. He shot 41.5 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from behind the arc. With him back, Indiana basketball should have a stable backcourt even after star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.