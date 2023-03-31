Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA Draft, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote in a Friday tweet.

“For me, the time is now,” he told ESPN.

A former five-star recruit and a projected lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Hood-Schifino first committed to the Hoosiers for the class of 2022 over offers from Pittsburgh, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Memphis and Miami, among others. Indiana assistant Kenya Hunter took point in the 6-foot-5-inch guard’s recruitment, according to 247Sports.

The freshman guard averaged the second-most points per game for a Hoosiers squad that went 23-12 in the regular season and 12-8 against conference opponents. They earned two wins against the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in February, taking them down in a 79-74 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before claiming an eight-point victory in Mackey Arena on Feb. 25.

Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a season-high 35 points to lead the Hoosiers to the win in West Lafayette, hitting 14 of his 24 field goal attempts and one of his two 3-pointers as Indiana moved up to 20-9.

“He’s had his moments this season,” Woodson said when asked about Schifino-Hood, via ESPN. “Tonight, he was brilliant — a total good game.”

Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 19 when the Hoosiers fell to the Miami Hurricanes in the second round of March Madness. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who confirmed it would be his final season with Indiana, added 23 points and eight rebounds in the 85-69 win by Miami.

In a March tweet, jackson-Davis, an all-time leader in rebounds and blocks for the Hoosiers, delivered a heartfelt message to Indiana Basketball.

“It’s always Glory to the man above,” Jackson-Davis Tweeted in his farewell. “Thank you Indiana Basketball for everything and welcoming me into your family.

“I wore that jersey with pride every time I stepped on the court. We went through some tough times, but this place is only going to get better. – Love TJD.”