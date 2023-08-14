Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit digital platforms very soon.

It appears that the fifth Indiana Jones movie will be available to purchase on VOD on August 29 — nearly two months after its theatrical release. A Disney+ release date hasn't been announced.

The Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final Indiana Jones film starring Harrison Ford. It was a long time coming — the previous film had come out in 2008 — but the film finally came out on June 30. In the film, Indy (Ford) and his estranged goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race for an Antikythera mechanism built by Archimedes.

Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Antonio Banderas star in the film. James Mangold (Walk the Line, Ford v. Ferrari) directed the film.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately, the latest Indiana Jones film hits digital platforms after a disappointing box office run. It opened with $60 million domestically — about $40 million less than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — and has only made $370 million to date. For context, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull grossed $317 million in the Untied States alone in 2008 ($790 million worldwide). Perhaps it's an example of the public losing interest in a franchise that's been quiet for 15 years.

You also have to consider that Dial of Destiny cost Disney reportedly over $300 million. This is a wild figure for any film, let alone an Indiana Jones film. Grossing just $370 million is far from a success for the studio.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on digital platforms on August 29.