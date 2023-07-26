Hailing all the way from Australia, Joe Ingles has established himself as a solid starting wing in the NBA. In fact, the Orlando Magic should get some decent help from their latest free-agent signing. Ingles was once a strong candidate to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award. Furthermore, he has won championships around the world, including the NBL, Euroleague, and the Israeli League.

With Ingles about to make a fresh start in Orlando, have you ever wondered how the Aussie hooper lives? Here's your chance to see inside Joe Ingles' $6.25 million house in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Ingles has played in the NBA since 2014. Although he started playing with the Utah Jazz, the Australian basketball sensation decided to live in Southern California. It's unknown as to when and how much Ingles shelled out for the property.

However, after becoming a free agent during the 2023 offseason, Ingles listed his California abode in the market with an asking price of $6.25 million.

Here are some photos of Joe Ingles' $6.25 million house in Rancho Santa Fe.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2005, Ingles' former home encompasses at least 5,700 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms.

The California home features a spacious living room with glass sliding doors, a superb kitchen equipped with nice cabinets and top-quality appliances, a children's playroom, an office, and a good-sized master bedroom that features a spa-like main bathroom. Ingles probably also made use of the home's fitness gym to help him stay conditioned for the grueling NBA season.

While the home's interior is well-designed, the same can be said for the property's backyard. The backyard features a swimming pool, a grilling station, a dining area, a covered patio, and a children's playground.

Ingles was a solid wing player for the Utah Jazz before suffering a torn ACL. However, he managed to return to action with the Milwaukee Bucks. And just recently, the Ingles signed a two-year deal worth $22 million to play for the Magic. As a result, there's no question he can afford to purchase a home like this. As per CA Knowledge, Ingles has a net worth of around $7 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joe Ingles' $6.25 million house in Rancho Santa Fe.