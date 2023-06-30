The Orlando Magic are expected to reach an agreement with veteran sharpshooter Joe Ingles, per Turner Sports insider Chris Haynes.

Ingles spent last season with the Milwaukee Bucks after signing a one-year, $6.5 million contract with them in the 2022 offseason. A nine-year veteran, Ingles has made 40.9 percent of his 3-point attempts over his career, the 11h-best mark among active players.

Likely to come off of the bench, Ingles' 3-point prowess and decision-making will come in handy. Especially with the depth behind Magic rising star Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner possibly just Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac outside of Ingles.

In the case of Banchero, who Ingles is likely to spend a noteworthy amount of minutes beside, his patience and wisdom that's beyond his years as a post playmaker. Consequently, Ingles should find himself getting plenty of clean looks when they're on the court together.