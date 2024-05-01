Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the best players in college football during his time with the Ohio State football team, and he is now headed to the NFL. The NFL Draft took place last week in Detroit, and Harrison Jr. was taken with the fourth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals. It was not a surprise to see Harrison Jr. go so early as everyone knew that he would likely be top-five pick, and he is now headed to Arizona to team up with Kyler Murray. Harrison Jr. should be a difference maker immediately in the NFL.
Last season was a huge one at Ohio State for Marvin Harrison Jr., but he has been a college football star for awhile. Harrison Jr. played for three years with the Buckeyes, and it didn't take long for him to become the go-to guy on the Buckeyes.
Harrison Jr.'s first season with the Buckeyes was in 2021, and Ohio State was one of the best teams in college football. They suffered an early season loss to Oregon, but they found themselves 10-1 and ranked #2 in the country heading into their last game of the regular season against Michigan. The winner of that game essentially had the Big Ten and a trip to the College Football Playoff locked up. The Buckeyes lost that game, but they did still go on to win the Rose Bowl that season.
Year one was a quiet one for Marvin Harrison Jr. as he finished the season with 11 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns. The talent was there, but it was tough for Harrison Jr. to have a big season because he was a freshman and the Buckeyes WR room was absolutely loaded. Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave were all on that team.
Year two was a huge one for Harrison Jr. The leap from 2021 to 2022 was a big one as he ended up finishing the 2022 season with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison Jr. was unstoppable and him and CJ Stroud were one of the best duos in all of college football.
Ohio State cruised to an 11-0 record leading into their final game against Michigan that season, and they were once again ranked #2 in the country. The winner once again essentially had the Big Ten and a CFP berth locked up, and the Wolverines once again came out on top. Harrison Jr. and the Buckeyes still made the playoff, however, but they lost to Georgia in the semis on a last-second missed field goal. Ohio State probably would've won the national title if that kick had gone in.
This past season was another huge one for Harrison Jr. He had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ohio State was once again one of the best teams in college football, but this past season ended just like the last two. The Buckeyes went into their final game of the season against Michigan undefeated and ranked #2 country, but they once again lost to the Wolverines, ending Harrison Jr.'s hopes of beating his rival, winning the Big Ten and winning a national title at Ohio State.
One thing is clear: Marvin Harrison Jr. was not the issue in terms of the Buckeyes coming up a little bit short of their goals each season. Harrison Jr. was an absolute stud in college, and he seems poised for a special career. Here are a few early predictions for his first season with the Cardinals.
Marvin Harrison Jr. will have over 1,000 yards receiving
Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't the type of player that will need a season to adjust to the NFL. He was the fourth overall pick in the draft for a reason, and he is going to be a star. Harrison Jr. will immediately have a big year in his rookie season. He has had over 1,200 yards in each of his last two college seasons, and he will get at least four games in the NFL.
Harrison Jr. also doesn't need elite QB play to be successful. No offense to Kyle McCord, but he is nowhere near as good as CJ Stroud was at Ohio State. Harrison Jr. didn't skip a beat in 2023 with McCord, however. If the ball is thrown in his general direction, there is a good chance to he is going to be able to make a play on it. The defense he sees in the NFL will be more difficult to go up against, but he always performed well against the best college defenders that he saw. Harrison Jr. will be ready.
Marvin Harrison Jr. will score at least 10 touchdowns
Harrison Jr. had a knack for finding the end zone when he played for the Ohio State football team, and that is going to continue for him next year with the Cardinals. Harrison Jr. has scored 14 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons, and again, he will be playing in at least four more games this season. It won't be as easy as it was for him in college, but he is still going to have a big year touchdown-wise.
Marvin Harrison Jr. will win Offensive Rookie of the Year
This is certainly the most bold prediction here, but Harrison Jr. is going to be one of the best offensive rookies next season for sure. A big factor for him will be the play of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. Harrison Jr. doesn't need anything special to find success, but when it comes to winning Rookie of the Year, he might need something special. If Murray has a good year, this could be one of the best duos in the NFL, Harrison Jr. is that good.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to be good as a rookie, and Cardinals fans should be very excited.