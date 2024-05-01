After dropping two games in a row to the Orlando Magic in the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers are trending in the wrong direction. Despite seemingly physically and mentally breaking Orlando, Cleveland has looked like a shell of themselves and is searching for answers to regain their long-lost identity.
Armchair general managers and analysts will say that it starts and ends with Donovan Mitchell, who has struggled to find his scoring punch after pouring on 3o points in Game 1. But, if you were to ask Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff or anyone on Cleveland's roster, it's more the fact that the Cavs haven't been able to execute their game plan properly.
Or, if you ask Cleveland swingman Caris LeVert, it's more about the Cavs having fun on the court.
Finding fun despite frustrating losses for Cavs
“We've made a big emphasis on offensive execution, getting to our actions faster, playing with the pass and getting out in transition, just having fun out there,” said LeVert when asked about any changes Cleveland can make for Game 5. “I think getting our spirit back would be huge. I think we play at our best when we're having fun.”
At their best during the regular season the Cavs are playing faster, attacking the basket relentlessly and creating constant pressure at the rim forcing defenses to react. That correction from opposing defenses then leaves Cleveland's marksmen on the perimeter open, then forcing opponents to pick their poison on where to cover the Cavs on offense.
But the regular season is a totally different beast compared to the NBA Playoffs, with teams having to play at a slower pace, with offenses focused on scoring in half court offensive sets.
While Cleveland is comfortable executing in the half court, especially when they lean on their two bigs in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, it isn't when they're most effective offensively.
“It's the playoffs, it's not supposed to be easy,” said LeVert. “It's not just gonna be like okay, we're up 2-0 and they're just gonna roll over – they're a good team just like we're a good team.
“I think you find real joy when you are competing and if you find yourself in a close game, in the fourth quarter and you're making plays on the stretch, I like where we're at.”
LeVert went on to share that when the Cavs are flowing freely on offense, it's when they're most lethal, which was clear in bursts during Games 1 and 2 against the Magic. But, if Cleveland wants to put everything together and execute a full 48-minute game plan, it will require tapping into what works best for them on offense.
“For the team in general it's to just play faster and getting to the actions faster, being more deliberate about where we're at on the floor, setting screens and springing into our spots,” added LeVert. “I think the little things are the things that kind of get you open to take wide open shots.
“We haven't had many open looks this series and I think it's a byproduct. Early in the possession, if the possession starts bad, then it's going to end badly. So for us, it's just about getting to our spots, moving quicker, and not necessarily doing it in a hurry, but more deliberately.”
With a pivotal Game 5 on the line at home, the Cavs are saying all the right things leading into the next entry in this ongoing series. If they're able to practice what they preach, then Cleveland should be heading to Orlando up 3-2.