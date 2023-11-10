NBA analyst Kenny Smith is selling his home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles. It can be yours for just $3.6 million. Check it out!

After winning a pair of NBA championships as a player, Kenny Smith continues to be a part of the game by serving as an analyst for TNT. Ever since embarking on a broadcasting career, the 10-year NBA veteran easily established himself as a household name.

Given Smith's continued relevancy in basketball, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kenny Smith's $3.6 million home in Los Angeles,.

Back in 2011, Smith enjoyed the fruits of his labor as a decorated basketball analyst. In the process, he picked up a home in Encino, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property purchase made the two-time NBA champion shell out $1.85 million, based on a report by the Los Angeles Times.

But just two years after purchasing the home, Smith already had thoughts of unloading the property. In 2013, he listed the L.A. home in the market with an asking price of $2.8 million.

But with no takers, the former All-Rookie First team player decided to take it off the market. It wasn't until 2021 when Smith opted to put the Encino home back in the market. This time around, with a booming real estate market in Encino, Smith listed the property with an asking price of $3.6 million.

Here are some photos of Kenny Smith's $3.6 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Home Stratosphere

Originally constructed in 1963, the home has gone through several changes since then. Smith's home encompasses 6,106 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Los Angeles property contains plenty of eye-catching features. These include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a home cinema, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, an exercise area, a children's playroom, and a main bed suite with a walk-in closet.

While there's plenty to like about the property's indoors, the backyard also contains a lot of features. These include a kitchen, a swimming pool, concrete walkways and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

Smith has carved out a lengthy NBA career as a player. Since then, he successfully transitioned into a well-respected NBA analyst. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith has a net worth of around $22 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kenny Smith's $3.6 million home in Los Angeles,.