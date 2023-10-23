Kenny Smith's net worth in 2023 is $22 million. Smith turned an NBA career into a spot on the best sports television panel on the airwaves today. Let's look at Kenny Smith's net worth in 2023.

What is Kenny Smith's net worth in 2023?: $22 million (estimate)

Smith was on the North Carolina basketball team with Michael Jordan, but it wouldn't be the last legend he was alongside. Whether on the court or the TV desk, Smith has had a long career in basketball. Kenny Smith's net worth in 2023 sits at about $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Smith was born on March 8, 1965, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He began playing basketball at Stephen A. Halsey Junior High School in Queens. Smith then attended Archbishop Molloy High School, coached by Jack Curran, who has the most wins in New York State history. Smith was a McDonald's All-American in 1983 and committed to playing for Dean Smith at the University of North Carolina.

Kenny Smith's college career at North Carolina

Smith joined Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins on a North Carolina team that was a preseason No. 1 and finished the season ranked No. 1 with a 28-3 record. The team lost to Indiana in the regional semifinals of the 1984 NCAA tournament.

He led the Tar Heels to the Elite Eight in 1985 but lost to the eventual National Champion Villanova. The Elite Eight was as far as Smith went in his senior season as Smith averaged 16.9 points and 6.1 assists per game. Smith was a Consensus All-American in his senior year. The Tar Heels didn't leave the Top 10 over Smith's four years at the school.

Kenny Smith's NBA career

The Sacramento Kings chose Smith with the sixth pick in the 1987 NBA draft. He was on the NBA All-Rookie team after averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 assists per game. After being traded to Atlanta, Smith was then traded again for the second time in less than a year, this time to the Houston Rockets, where he experienced his greatest success.

Over six seasons in Houston, Smith barely missed a game for the Rockets. His stats went down as the years passed, but his best season was 1990-91. He averaged 17.7 points and 7.1 assists per game. The Rockets won back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995 with Smith as their starting point guard. Sam Cassell eventually took over Smith's starting role, which was the beginning of the end of his career.

In 1996-97, Smith played 15 games combined with the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. He finally landed with the Denver Nuggets, playing 33 games and averaging 7.9 points per game. At the end of the season, Smith announced his retirement. He finished Top 10 in 3-point percentage three times and Top 10 in free-throw percentage twice during his career. He ranks among the all-time leaders in several categories for the Kings and Rockets. During his NBA career, Kenny earned more than $13 million.

Kenny Smith's broadcasting career

Warner Bros. Discovery has signed long-term contract extensions with the four stars of TNT's Inside the NBA: ▪️ Shaquille O'Neal

▪️ Ernie Johnson

▪️ Kenny Smith

▪️ Charles Barkley The new deals run for 10 years, per @MMcCarthyREV. pic.twitter.com/h3NXdWrDFk — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 17, 2022

Smith became a member of the Turner Sports broadcast team in 1998 as a studio analyst. Smith works with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal on Inside the NBA, a winner of the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Studio Show. Inside the NBA was even inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Sports Hall of Fame. He is also an analyst during the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. In October 2022, Smith signed a long-term contract extension to continue being an analyst on Inside the NBA.

Smith has also appeared on MSG Network's New York Knick broadcasts from 2005 to 2008. He has also appeared on the big screen, playing Leon Rich in the movie Hustle, starring Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez.

Smith is reportedly being paid $4 million annually for his work with TNT.

Kenny Smith's personal life

Smith has been married twice and has two kids from his first marriage. His daughter, Kayla, is an R&B singer, and his son K.J., was a basketball player at the University of North Carolina from 2018 to 2021.

Smith has made considerable amounts of money from his playing career but has made even more in his broadcasting career. After signing a big extension, Smith's net worth will likely rise even more once his time with TNT is complete. Nevertheless, was Kenny Smith's net worth in 2023 a surprise?