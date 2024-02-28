Kenny Smith carved out a long and successful NBA career as a player. But despite now being retired, the two-time NBA champion continues to make his presence felt in the NBA by serving as an analyst for TNT, which helped Smith build a net worth of $22 million.
But while it's safe to say that Smith has had a relatively successful career in basketball, the same cannot be said about his personal dating life. Let's take a look at Kenny Smith's dating life.
Kenny Smith's first wife Dawn Reavis
Instagram ‘ਤੇ ਇਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਨੂੰ ਵੇਖੋ
Dawn Reavis was born in July 1964, as per sources. Given how she keeps her personal life private, only a few personal details are known about her. However, according to her LinkedIn profile, Reavis studied at the University of North Carolina, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs.
After completing her college education, Reavis would attend UCLA, where she honed her skills in Feature Films. In 2020, Reavis pursued further studies by completing her Master of Fine Arts in Screenwriting at Houston Christian University.
Dawn Reavis' career
In 2004, Reavis made her onscreen acting debut in the video Holly's Story. During the same year, she also appeared in Trois 3: The Escort. Two years later, Reavis made her big-screen debut in the film I-See-You.com.
Since then, she has appeared in other films such as Waist Deep and Run Hide Fight. Furthermore, Reavis has also made appearances in a string of television series, including The Wedding Bells, Interrogation, and Queen Sugar.
In 2023, Reavis made her debut as a director and writer after the release of the film called All for You.
Based on her LinkedIn profile, Reavis also works as a real estate agent for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. She has been working there for more than two years.
Dawn Reavis' relationship with Kenny Smith
It's unknown how Smith and Reavis first met. But according to sources, the couple married on July 7, 1990. They have two children together named Kenneth and Kayla.
However, the couple divorced on May 5, 2005. Reavis is currently married to All for You producer Reginald Paul Martin.
Kenny Smith's second wife Gwendolyn Osborne
Gwendolyn Osborne was born on Aug. 7, 1978, in Bath, England.
Gwendolyn Osborne's career
Osborne first rose to fame after becoming one of the models for The Price is Right. She appeared on the show from 2005 to 2017.
In 1999, Osborne made her big-screen debut in the film Any Given Sunday. She was also cast in other movies such as Snow Dogs, Jack and Jill, and Wonder Woman 1984.
She also appeared in a string of television series. including Charmed, Ocean Ave., Huff, Eve, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Beauty and the Baller, and Grown-ish.
According to IMDB, Osborne is penciled to appear in future projects such as shorts Priority Boarding and Steel Libido, movies Hell Hath No Fury and ICEMAN Book One, and TV show Hotel Mors.
In 2015, Osbourne made her debut as a producer after launching the TV series Meet the Smiths. Four years later, she also produced the short Mommies: An American Parody.
In 2021, Osbourne launched her podcast called Tea with Gwen. Tea with Gwen talks about topics regarding career, health, and wellness.
The Price is Right model also serves as the founder and the CEO of skincare and cosmetics firm Lomolique.
Aside from being an actress and a CEO, Osbourne also serves as one of the board of directors for the fundraiser She is Hope LA.
Gwendolyn Osborne's relationship with Kenny Smith
According to Sportskeeda, the couple first met in 2004 at a charity event. Smith and Osbourne then got married on Sept. 2, 2006.
The couple have two children together in Malloy and London. Smith also was a stepfather to Osbourne's daughter from a previous relationship, Monique. Unfortunately, the couple eventually divorced after more than two years of marriage.
Kenny Smith's rumored girlfriend Aline Bernardes
View this post on Instagram
According to sources, Aline Bernardes was born on Dec. 14, 1988, in Brazil. Based on her IMDB profile, Bernardes has appeared in the TV series called Miss Bumbum Brazil.
Bernardes currently works as a model. She works for apparel and swimwear firm Hot Styles Miami.
Furthermore, she also serves as a model for lifestyle and lingerie brand Fashion Nova. In fact, her modeling work can be found in her Instagram account, which has already amassed over 209K followers.
Aline Bernardes' relationship with Kenny Smith
Earlier this year, Smith was spotted alongside Bernardes at a beach in Miami, which caused quite a stir. However, neither party has yet to confirm their relationship.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kenny Smith's dating life.