The New England Patriots gave Drake Maye another wide receiver on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting UCF's Javon Baker, and he's already bringing excitement to Foxborough.
Baker wasn't modest in explaining what his game is like to reporters shortly after being drafted, promising that he'll get Patriots fans off their feet, regardless of their condition.
“Just come to the home stadium and bring your popcorn, as I like to tell y’all. Bring your popcorn,” Baker said when asked to describe his game for Patriots fans. “I make people in wheelchairs stand up. Bring your popcorn.”
That's certainly a way to bring buzz without even playing an NFL snap.
But Baker has a decent reason to feel the way he does about himself. He recorded 52 receptions for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, consistently providing big plays for the Knights. In fact, Baker's 21.9 yards per reception were the best among all receivers in FBS last season among those who had at least 30 receptions.
So, Baker is certainly able to create big plays, a trait that the Patriots haven't had out of a receiver in quite some time. Of course, the question becomes whether he can create big plays with Maye throwing him the ball.
Even though they never played on the same team, Javon Baker and Drake Maye have already gotten some work with each other. Maye was committed to Alabama when Baker was still a part of the Crimson Tide, causing them to have some workout sessions.
Baker liked what he saw from Maye over that time.
“Me and Drake Maye got a connection going on,” Baker said. “Drake Maye, I think, in my opinion, is the best quarterback in this draft, so when we connect again, it’s going to be a good connection.”
There was one specific trait that Maye showed that Baker really liked from their throwing sessions together.
“Competitive and trying to get the ball in whatever spots I ask him to put it, he’d put it there,” Baker said of practicing with Maye. “So, he’d be just competitive, a competitive quarterback, and that’s what I like in a quarterback. He is somebody that could push me, and I’ll push him.”
Maye seemed to reciprocate the feeling towards Baker on Saturday. The quarterback reached out to the receiver shortly after being drafted, telling him “congrats.”
Baker was the second receiver the Patriots added in the draft, selecting Washintgon's Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round. Baker envisions Maye, Polk and himself helping the Patriots restore their winning ways.
“JP, Ja’Lynn Polk, we’ve been working out this whole offseason and whole process, so we got a connection going on too,” Baker said. “So, just us three alone is bringing back the winning mentality that everybody likes in Boston.”