Norman Reedus has decided to rent out his home in Georgia. You can live there for only $12K per month. Check out the unique architecture!

The Walking Dead fans remember how Norman Reedus emphatically made Daryl Dixon come to life in the hit zombie series. In fact, for his performance in the Walking Dead, Reedus received several Saturn Award nominations, People's Choice Award nominations, and a pair of IGN Awards.

Given Reedus' success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Norman Reedus' $12.5K-a-month home in Chattahoochee Hills, Ga.

Just one year after The Walking Dead wrapped up the show, Reedus continued to be busy with acting. He starred in the film called The Bikeriders and also reprised his role as Daryl Dixon in the spinoff called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

During the same year, Reedus made a major real estate move. The Walking Dead star placed his Chattahoochee Hills home in the rental market.

This gives any Walking Dead fan a chance to now live like the real-life Daryl Dixon. One only needs to cough up $12.5K on a monthly basis. However, it's worth noting that there are no zombies in sight.

Here are some photos of Norman Reedus' $12.5K-a-month home in Chattahoochee Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 2009, Reedus' home encompasses 3,650 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Some of the home's main features include a minimalist kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a family dining area, a warm room with a fireplace, a fitness gym and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath.

Aside from a sleek interior, the property also contains a good amount of outdoor space. The home's terrace is big enough to accommodate a wet bar and lounge area for guests. Moreover, the backyard includes another sitting area and a covered patio with a fireplace.

Reedus is a seasoned actor that further increased his popularity thanks to the hit series The Walking Dead. As a result, it isn't surprising that the IGN Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Reedus has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Norman Reedus' $12.5K-a-month home in Chattahoochee Hills.