Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who play Rick and Michonne, reveal putting together The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live emotionally intense fourth episode.
(This story contains spoilers. You've been warned.)
The episode is one of the six in the series, called What We contain Rick and Michonne reunited, but with different ideas of what to do. Rick is focused on a safer world, while Michonne wants to take Rick away from the trauma and bring him home — especially since he's still reeling over the death of Carl. It takes place mainly in an abandoned apartment building.
The two actors discussed putting the episode together in an interview with THR. Here are a few highlights from their chat.
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira discuss 4th episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Gurira said, “It was intense. But ultimately, it was gratifying. We had to tie together a lot of loose ends, and it had to be the culmination of a lot of conflict. We had to allow these characters to say the things they haven't been able to say yet. It was a very calibrating writing experience because how much would they say? And what would they say within the realm of who they are? I had to serve my character and also serve Andy's character, which was quite the journey.”
Regarding Rick's behavior, she added, “She doesn't know what's going on with him. This is not him. Something is blocking him, and she doesn't know what.”
The episode involves the two battling walkers, which rekindles their love in a way that only The Walking Dead franchise can. They then end up sleeping together, and their connection continues to grow.
Lincoln said in part of the conversation, “It was thrilling to do all of this with friends, but Danai had one heck of a role as well as showrunner the fourth episode as an added responsibility. I thought her work on that was an astonishing testament to her skills, especially because apparently she only needs two hours a day to sleep.”
Catch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Sundays on AMC and AMC+.