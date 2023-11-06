Inside the $2 million home of Rajon Rondo with photos, which is located in the Boston area. He owned it while playing with the Celtics.

During his peak, Rajon Rondo established himself as an elite point guard. He is a two-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star, a four-time All-Defensive team player, an All-NBA player, and led the NBA in assists five times. Given Rondo's elite level of play, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Rajon Rondo's $2 million home in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

Back in 2008, Rondo won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. But seven years later, the two time NBA champion decided to sell the property. Initially, he listed the home with an asking price of $2.45 million. But with no takers, Rondo reduced the selling price to just a hairline below $2 million.

Here are some photos of Rajon Rondo's $2 million home in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

Photos courtesy of: Boston Magazine

Rondo's former home encompasses 6,513 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home has several indoor features. Some of these include a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a breakfast bar, a home office, a pair of family dining rooms, a movie theater and a good-sized master bed suite.

While there's plenty to like about the property's indoors, the same can be said about its outdoor space. The backyard features a landscaped yard that is composed of grassy lawns and various trees.

With the home's amenities, it's easy to tell why a two time NBA champion like Rajon Rondo would pick up a home like this one. It seems like the perfect home to unwind from the grueling NBA season.

Rondo is just one of the two players to win a NBA championship with the two most decorated franchises in NBA history, with the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. With this elite playmaking and all-around play, Rondo became a key piece for various teams contending for a NBA title. As a result, he was one of the most highly sought-after guards during his peak, allowing him to score huge contracts in the league. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rondo has a net worth of around $45 million.

Although Rondo no longer owns the $2 million Lincoln home, the two-time NBA champion still has a $1.18 million condo in Miami.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rajon Rondo's $2 million home in Lincoln, Massachusetts.