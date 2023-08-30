It's long been known that former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is one of the smartest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, a recent interview shed even more light on just how nuanced Rondo's thought process is when approaching the game.

Rondo recently stopped by the Old Man and the Three podcast with host JJ Redick, and he broke down his approach to playoff basketball during his time as a member of the Chicago Bulls in a series against the Boston Celtics.

“My whole mindset that entire series was to beat [Celtics coach] Brad Stevens,” said Rondo. “…my mindset is ‘how can I beat the coach? How can I outcoach the coach?'”

Rajon Rondo went on to explain how he was able to make smart decisions at the high speed of an NBA game.

“Me as a player on the court, I'm able to make those adjustments and be ahead of the curve,” said Rondo.

It's invaluable insight from one of the best point guards of his generation. Rondo spent the bulk of his career with the Boston Celtics, winning an NBA championship in 2008. He went on to suit up for several other teams throughout his career.

He would bring home his second championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's not hard to envision Rajon Rondo one day deciding to become a coach. He was inarguably one of the best passers and savviest playmakers of his generation, if not in NBA history.

That, combined with his on-court leadership skills, made him one of the most successful point guards of his era.