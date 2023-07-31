Although he never won any NBA championships, Tracy McGrady proved that he was one of the best scorers of the game in his prime. He is a seven-time NBA All-Star, two time scoring champion, and an NBA Most Improved Player of the Year winner. With T-Mac's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? It should not come as a surprise that a Tracy McGrady mansion exists. Achieving NBA superstardom means that a Tracy McGrady home doesn't have to be minimalist. This article features Tracy McGrady's $8 million mansion in Sugar Land, Texas.

Back in 2004, McGrady left the Orlando Magic after four years. He signed with the Houston Rockets. It was a three-year deal worth $63 million. After getting the lucrative contract, McGrady rewarded himself by buying a Sugar Land estate. The property purchase cost him $6.3 million.

However, now retired, McGrady is not only moving on from basketball but also from his luxurious estate. He listed the Sugar Land home with an asking price of $8 million.

Here are some photos of Tracy McGrady's $8 million mansion in Sugar Land, Texas.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Completed in 1999, McGrady's estate encompasses 23,652 square feet of living space. It includes nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Apart from the main home, there's also a guest house.

Some of the mansion's interior features include a distinct spiral staircase at the entryway, a family room with a fireplace, a games room equipped with a billiards table, a movie theater, and a main bedroom with a celebrity-style closet. Among its features, the main highlight of the Tracy McGrady home seems to be an indoor basketball court that also contains a fitness gym. It's safe to say this was an important place which allowed McGrady to carve out a decorated 15-year NBA career.

The Tracy McGrady mansion sits on a piece of real estate which features a resort-style backyard. Outside the home, there's a golf course which McGrady probably used to unwind from basketball and baseball. In addition to this, there's also a large swimming pool with a spa, plus a beautiful garden which provides plenty of green spaces.

McGrady forged a treendous NBA career. As a result, there's no question that he can afford to buy a home like this one. Now retired, and given the home's demanding maintenance requirements, it is easy to see why the seven time All-Star is letting go of the luxurious estate. According to Celebrity Net Worth, McGrady has a net worth of around $70 million.

This is all the information that we have on Tracy McGrady's $8 million mansion in Sugar Land, Texas.