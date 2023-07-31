Although he never won any NBA championships, Tracy McGrady proved that he was one of the best scorers of the game in his prime. He is a seven-time NBA All-Star, two time scoring champion, and an NBA Most Improved Player of the Year winner. With T-Mac's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? It should not come as a surprise that a Tracy McGrady mansion exists. Achieving NBA superstardom means that a Tracy McGrady home doesn't have to be minimalist. This article features Tracy McGrady's $8 million mansion in Sugar Land, Texas.

Back in 2004, McGrady left the Orlando Magic after four years. He signed with the Houston Rockets. It was a three-year deal worth $63 million. After getting the lucrative contract, McGrady rewarded himself by buying a Sugar Land estate. The property purchase cost him $6.3 million.

However, now retired, McGrady is not only moving on from basketball but also from his luxurious estate. He listed the Sugar Land home with an asking price of $8 million.

Here are some photos of Tracy McGrady's $8 million mansion in Sugar Land, Texas.

Completed in 1999, McGrady's estate encompasses 23,652 square feet of living space. It includes nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Apart from the main home, there's also a guest house.

Some of the mansion's interior features include a distinct spiral staircase at the entryway, a family room with a fireplace, a games room equipped with a billiards table, a movie theater, and a main bedroom with a celebrity-style closet. Among its features, the main highlight of the Tracy McGrady home seems to be an indoor basketball court that also contains a fitness gym. It's safe to say this was an important place which allowed McGrady to carve out a decorated 15-year NBA career.

The Tracy McGrady mansion sits on a piece of real estate which features a resort-style backyard. Outside the home, there's a golf course which McGrady probably used to unwind from basketball and baseball. In addition to this, there's also a large swimming pool with a spa, plus a beautiful garden which provides plenty of green spaces.

McGrady forged a treendous NBA career. As a result, there's no question that he can afford to buy a home like this one. Now retired, and given the home's demanding maintenance requirements, it is easy to see why the seven time All-Star is letting go of the luxurious estate. According to Celebrity Net Worth, McGrady has a net worth of around $70 million.

This is all the information that we have on Tracy McGrady's $8 million mansion in Sugar Land, Texas.