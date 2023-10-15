Nowadays, it seems as though every other month we see a player in the NBA surpass the elusive 50-point scoring mark in a game. Even rarer to achieve has been the 60-point mark, which has only been reached 22 times since 2010. When Tracy McGrady of the Orlando Magic did it back in 2004, it was a historic moment in the career of one of the NBA's most unique scoring talents. Adidas will be paying tribute to McGrady by re-releasing the shoes he wore during that memorable performance. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

In 2004, Tracy McGrady was coming off the heels of leading the league in scoring the previous year. He almost matched his previous total the following year when averaging 28 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 6 RPG, but still managed to win the scoring title for the second season in a row. Although the Orlando Magic failed to qualify for the Playoffs that year, McGrady finished the season strong and turn in the best scoring performance of his life against the Washington Wizards late into the season.

While doing so, Tracy McGrady rocked the fourth sneaker in his Adidas signature series, the Adidas T-Mac 3.5. It was a powerhouse of a shoe in the footwear industry at the time and the 3.5 was a follow-up to the coveted T-Mac 3 he famously wore in his fourth All-Star game. Now, fans will have a chance to relive the early 2000's and grab a pair of his signature shoes.

The Adidas T-Mac 3.5 was one of the most futuristic and fashion-forward basketball sneakers of it's time. Kobe Bryant's Adidas line was taking off in the early 2000's and Allen Iverson still had a grip on the culture with his Reeboks, but it was Tracy McGrady that truly made a name for his sneakers with the way he performed in them.

The upper features an all-leather construction that extends down to the outsole. Unlike many basketball sneakers today that feature chunky midsoles and focus on performance, this model was focused on sleek design and speed adaptability for a guard like McGrady. The hallmark of the shoe is a perforated vent construction along the side panels and heel, allowing the shoe to bend seamlessly and move with the player's foot. It's no question that Tracy McGrady felt good wearing these when he dropped 62 on the Wizards and he looked even better while doing so.

How to Buy Adidas T-Mac 3.5

The shoes will be releasing in Asia on October 28, 2023. While no U.S. release date has been confirmed yet, there's reason to believe a North American release will follow shortly after the initial drop in Asia. We'll see initial versions of these in their O.G. white/royal/red colorway, but we may see Adidas add new colorways in the future. Keep up-to-date with Adidas.com release calendar for more info on when to grab these!