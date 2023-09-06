The Toronto Raptors entered the NBA as part of the league's efforts to expand the game into Canada. Since then, they have become one of the best-ran organizations in the NBA. Throughout its history, the Raptors have done well in the NBA Draft. Toronto has found gems late in the first round and has selected star-level players even late in the lottery. In fact, it didn't take long for them to make the postseason, being a new franchise and all — and that was in large part due to the NBA Draft.

No real big-name free agents have intentionally chosen to come to Toronto, which is why the draft is so important for the Raptors. For a franchise that still carries some stigma as a non-United States NBA team, the Raptors will need to get the draft right in order to get legitimate franchise stars. With that said, let's dive into the history books and check out the 10 best draft picks in Raptors history.

10. Andrea Bargniani

The Raptors' lone No. 1 overall pick makes the list as the 10th-best draft pick in franchise history. Toronto took Andrea Bargniani with the first overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. He played mostly off the bench and averaged 11.6 points per game in his rookie season. The Italian earned All-Rookie First Team Honors for his strong debut campaign.

Bargnani started 112 of his 156 appearances over the next two years, before eventually assuming a full-time starting job when Chris Bosh left for the Miami Heat. In the 2010-11 season, the 7-footer averaged what turned out to be a career-best 21.4 points in 66 games.

Unfortunately, Bargnani wasn't able to build off the success of that career year as he struggled mightily with injuries over the next two seasons. He played just a total of 66 games in two seasons before the Raptors traded him to the New York Knicks in the 2013 offseason.

For what he did, Bargnani had a pretty solid career in the NBA and as a Raptor. It just wasn't up to par with the expectations of being the No. 1 pick. The 2006 NBA draft wasn't the strongest of classes, but there were some players the Raptors could have chosen over Bargnani. LaMarcus Aldridge, Rajon Rondo, and even Raptors legend Kyle Lowry are just some players who carved out better careers than the Italian big man.

9. Marcus Camby

Coming in at No. 9 is Toronto's second-highest draft pick in franchise history, which came in just their second year in the league. With the No. 2 overall pick of the 1996 NBA Draft, the Raptors selected University of Massachusetts standout Marcus Camby. Camby made an immediate impact for the expansion franchise and started 38 of his 63 appearances in his debut campaign. The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in his rookie season to earn a spot on the 1997 All-Rookie First Team.

The following season, Camby led the NBA in blocked shots with 3.7 swats per contest to go along with 12.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. Unfortunately, he only played two seasons in Toronto. The Raptors chose to trade the then-23-year-old Camby to the New York Knicks for forward Charles Oakley as the team looked to bring in a veteran to help the squad take the next step into becoming a winning franchise. Oakley was just what the Raptors needed as they ushered in the Vince Carter era. He brought them toughness and guidance that elevated the Raptors into playoff contention.

As for Camby, he wound up becoming one of the top interior defenders and shot blockers in the NBA. He helped lead the Knicks to an unprecedented NBA playoff run in 1999, where they made the Finals as the eighth seed. Camby led the league in blocks four times, made the All-Defensive team four times as well, and won the 2006-07 Defensive Player of the Year award.

8. O.G. Anunoby

The Raptors found a gem when they took O.G. Anunoby with the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. One of the few current Raptors on this list, Anunoby became an immediate contributor for the team in his rookie season. He started in 62 of his 74 appearances during his debut campaign and averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. Anunoby played a solid role for the Raptors in the 2018 postseason, where he started in all 10 games. His best game of that playoff run came in Game 3 of their second round series versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the rookie scored 18 points. He also almost gave the Raptors a chance to score an upset before LeBron James took their hearts with an impossible buzzer-beating floater to win the game to take a 3-0 series lead.

Anunoby was relegated into a reserve role when the Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2018. But he eventually regained his starting job after Leonard left for Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-7 wing continues to be a key piece for the current-day Raptors and has evolved his game from being a raw defender, to a solid 3-and-D option, to now being a decent shot creator. Anunoby had one of his most productive and efficient individual campaigns this past season. He led the league in steals with 1.9 swipes per game en route to earning All-Defensive Second Team honors.

It remains to be seen whether Anunoby will remain a part of the team by seasons end, as the 26-year-old has been involved in several trade rumors due to Toronto's desire to hit the reset button. The Raptors can certainly get a lot for a guy like Anunoby, who will be a perfect complementary piece for any title hopeful.

An absolute fan favorite to this day, this list of best Raptors draft picks wouldn't be complete without Jonas Valanciunas. The Raptors drafted Valanciunas with the 5th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. JV was essentially there through the Raptors' rise during the 2010s. He immediately earned then-head coach Dwane Casey's trust and started 57 of his 62 appearances in his rookie year. His averages of 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds earned him a spot on the 2012-13 All-Rookie Second Team.

Valanciunas, however, didn't have a consistent role with the squad throughout his tenure. Though he was a full-time starter, the slow-footed big man saw the NBA evolve to a much faster-paced game right before his very eyes. As a result, he drew sporadic minutes from Casey. Nonetheless, the Lithuanian was a professional about it through it all and just continued to play his role.

Valanciunas was eventually traded at the deadline of the 2018-19 season for Marc Gasol, who played a vital role in helping the Raptors win their first NBA Championship that same year. Though JV ended up becoming the sacrifice that brought the final piece to the championship puzzle, he still deserves credit for everything he brought to this franchise. Valanciunas is still the Raptors' second all-time leading rebounder and third all-time in blocked shots.

It may seem premature to put Scottie Barnes on this list already, given that he has only played two seasons. But being just the third player in franchise history to win Rookie of the Year warrants him a spot in the top-10. For what the Raptors have right now, Barnes will be the man to lead this team into the next era of Toronto basketball.

Barnes showed tons of promise in his debut campaign and defied expectations by helping the Raptors make the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists and shot 49.2 percent from the field en route to edging other NBA debutants like Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham for Rookie of the Year.

His efficiency dropped to 45.6 percent in his sophomore campaign, but he did maintain his productivity with averages of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. The next step for Barnes is to develop a more consistent perimeter jumper and become more of a shot creator. He is already a gifted playmaker and is capable of impacting the game in several ways with his rebounding, hustle, and defense.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

If Barnes is able to develop a more polished offensive game, he could become an elite all-around two-way force in the NBA. That's certainly what Raps fans hope for.

5. Damon Stoudamire

Though Damon Stoudamire's tenure in Toronto was short, this list would not be complete without the Raptors' first ever draft pick. Stoudamire was Toronto's first ever basketball star. As one of the two Canadian expansion teams that debuted in 1995, the Raptors had the 7th overall pick and used it to select the Arizona standout.

As the franchise's first pick, a lot of pressure hung on the small shoulders of The Mighty Mouse. But Stoudamire didn't let the bright lights slow him down. Instead, he embraced the pressure and took the proverbial brass ring and ran away with it. Stoudamire earned the 1995-96 Rookie of the Year award with averages of 19.0 points and 9.3 assists. The Raptors did not win a lot of games in their debut season — just 26 games to be exact. But Stoudamire did electrify the Toronto crowd every single night he stepped foot on the floor.

Stoudamire, however, eventually grew tired of the Raptors' losing ways. He asked out of Toronto, triggering a rather ugly exit from the franchise. Raptors fans weren't particularly pleased with the way the 5-foot-10 point guard handled his business, so it took a while for wounds to heal. Nonetheless, it seems like time has healed said wounds as Raptors fans now appreciate him for being the first face of the franchise.

The Raptors selected Tracy McGrady straight out of high school with the 9th overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. McGrady admitted how tough his rookie year. Being a teenager from sunny Florida, moving to a whole new country was a tough experience for the 18 year old.

T-Mac did play sparingly through his first two years in the NBA and was more often under the shadow of his cousin Vince Carter, who came to Toronto in 1999. By his third season, McGrady began to blossom and show his promise as a bright star in the league. That year, he averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 79 appearances, 34 of which were starts. Though not in full bloom yet, Raptors fans were already salivating about the idea of what a Carter-McGrady tandem would look in the future.

Unfortunately, they could only imagine what that would look like as McGrady chose to get his own team and moved to the Orlando Magic the following season. T-Mac made the right move individually as he became one of the best stars and scorers in the NBA in Orlando. But in terms of team success, sticking in Toronto would have been the way. McGrady and Carter have spoken about what could have been had they not split up. Toronto could have certainly won a championship way earlier than it did.

Nonetheless, McGrady will always remain as one of the biggest “what ifs” in Raptors history. His time in Toronto was short-lived, but it still gave fans a glimpse into what could have been had he stuck around.

3. Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh may be most remembered for his time with the Miami Heat while playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. But many forget the fact that this man was an absolute stud when he played for the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors selected Bosh with the No. 4 overall pick in that loaded 2003 NBA Draft. He spent the first seven years of his career in Toronto and carried the franchise to a transitional period following the ugly exit of Vince Carter.

In those seven years, Bosh made the most of what he had even though the franchise was not able to surround him with the right talent to compete in the Eastern Conference. He led Toronto to back-to-back postseason appearances in 2007 and 2008. He earned five straight All-Star appearances from 2006 to 2010 and made the All-NBA Second Team in 2007. From the 2005-06 season to his final year in Toronto 2009-10, Bosh averaged 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Bosh, unfortunately, never won a playoff series in Toronto. But he is still one of the most decorated Raptors players in franchise history. To this day, the Hall of Famer still holds the franchise records for total rebounds, total blocks, and rebounds per game. He is also No. 3 in total points and second in field goals made.

Some people may scoff at Pascal Siakam being at the second spot over a Hall of Famer like Chris Bosh. But given where they were drafted and what Siakam has become for the modern-day Raptors, the Cameroonian certainly has a case to be this high on this list. The lowest draft pick on this list, Siakam was selected 27th overall by the Raptors in 2016.

It's safe to say Siakam exceeded expectations with how his Raptors career has panned out. He became the de facto No. 1 guy in the post-Kawhi Leonard era and was the No. 2 scorer on the 2019 team that won the NBA Championship. His individual and team contributions weigh more than the individual accolades Bosh accomplished in his time in Toronto.

Siakam made his jump into stardom during the 2018-19 season, where he earned the league's Most Improved Player award. He became the Raptors' No. 2 option by more than doubling his production to 16.9 points from averaging 7.3 points the year before. In the playoffs, Siakam was even better. He dropped a then-playoff career-high 32 points in his NBA Finals debut and ultimately sealed the Raptors championship with this clutch floater over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

After Leonard bolted for Los Angeles the following season, Siakam has since earned two All-Star appearances and a couple of All-NBA nods. As storybook as Siakam's Raptors career has been so far, his tenure in Toronto might soon come to an end. The Raptors are looking to usher in a new era and the assets they could get by trading their top player could fast-track the rebuilding process in Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan nabbing the top spot on this list of best Raptors draft picks is kind of a no-brainer here. DeRozan is perhaps the most beloved figure not named Kyle Lowry among Toronto fans.

The Compton, California native is the first real star to embrace being a Raptor. All of the others left, from Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, and even Damon Stoudamire. DeRozan had a chance to break the hearts of Raptors fans, too. But he chose to stay, because he fell in love with the city and the fanbase that watched him grow from being a scrawny, raw 20-year-old athlete to becoming one of the most polished offensive players in the NBA. Each year, DeRozan brought something new to his game, whether it be an improved shooting stroke, better playmaking chops, or a tighter handle.

Alongside Lowry, DeRozan led the Raptors renaissance and spearheaded the team into arguably its most successful era in franchise history. DeRozan earned his first All-Star selection in 2014, the same year Toronto broke a five-year playoff drought. Unfortunately, the Raptors ran into LeBron James for several years and weren't able to break through to becoming a real championship contender. That is until Masai Ujiri made the tough and risky decision to trade DeRozan to acquire Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs.

The trade broke DeRozan's heart, who had endeared himself to Raptors fans. While he wasn't part of the team that brought a championship to the city, DeRozan remains one of the most beloved Raptors players of all time.