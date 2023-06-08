After Lionel Messi decides to join Inter Miami, the football club is looking to pursue his long-time Argentine teammate, Angel Di Maria.

It's been over 12 hours since Lionel Messi decided to join Major League Soccer (MLS), but it seems as though Fort Lauderdale is not finished. They're looking to pair him with his long-time teammate from the Argentina national team, and a football legend in his own right.

Di Maria, 35, is a former Argentina international who has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain. He most recently played for Serie A club Juventus, where he scored four goals and four assists across 26 matches. Di Maria is a versatile attacker who can play on the wing or behind the striker. He is an agile, creative, and technical player who possesses excellent dribbling skills and ball control which allows him to make plays and score goals.

Inter Miami is reportedly interested in signing him, according to Cesar Luis Merlo.

Inter Miami are considering a move for Ángel Di Maria as free agent, as called by @CLMerlo — understand they are informed on conditions of the deal. 🇺🇸🇦🇷 #MLS Europe remains the priority, Benfica are on it. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are still insisting to sign Sergio Busquets. pic.twitter.com/kSMnIzsZRp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023

For Di Maria, however, Europe is still the priority for him, namely Benfica. Both Di Maria and Inter Miami have been informed of the conditions of the deal, and only time will tell what would be the outcome.

It's worth noting that Inter Miami is also pursuing Sergio Busquets. Another former teammate of Lionel Messi, Busquets has played his entire career with FC Barcelona, playing the midfielder position just like Angel Di Maria. In his most recent season, he played 28 matches and scored four assists. He will make a great complimentary piece, setting the table up for scoring opportunities by his teammates.

It's pretty clear that Inter Miami is serious about building a must-watched team that competes for trophies; it's pretty obvious considering how they've been able to acquire Messi. Their co-owner and team president, David Beckham, has done a great job leading the organization in more ways than one.