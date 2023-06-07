Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami and the MLS is already bringing with it rumors of which other stars will join Messi. The latest is one suggesting that Inter Miami is looking at a trio of Messi's former teammates at Barcelona to bring to the MLS side.

Gaston Edul reports that Inter Miami is interested in starting negotiations with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba & Luis Suárez. The four were teammates at Barcelona from 2014-2020. Busquets and Alba both are leaving Barcelona when their contracts expire at the end of June.

It will be hard for Inter Miami to sign all four of them given the financial restrictions enacted on MLS teams, but any one or two of them would instantly make Miami a must-watch MLS team. Messi alone makes that statement a fact.

Messi snubbed a potential return to Barcelona and left millions of dollars on the table from Saudi Arabia to go to Inter Miami. It is a move that will be remembered forever in the world of football and in the history of North American sports.

Rumors are that Messi won’t play for Miami this season and rather wait until the start of the 2024 MLS season. That should give him plenty of time to get acclimated to Miami the United States and would allow him to do some recruiting, whether it be to former teammates or not.

Lionel Messi will soon arrive in the United States and instantly make football (soccer) more popular in the USA. Inter Miami will gain some recognition too.