Fans, media members alike clown PTI's Caitlin Clark takes, proving women's college basketball's financial growth with massive NIL deals and record-breaking attendances.

Iowa women's basketball star player Caitlin Clark has become a focal point for sports commentators, even those who seldom engage with the sport. Her recent on-court spectacle, nailing a long-range buzzer-beater against Michigan State on Tuesday, not only highlighted why she is one of the top players in the country, but also sparked a media frenzy.

Clark's talents prompted discussions on ESPN's “Pardon The Interruption,” a testament to the sport's expanding appeal. Yet, it was the conversation on PTI that drew significant attention, particularly when co-host Tony Kornheiser speculated about a potential “pay cut” for Clark upon entering the WNBA – a statement he self-described as potentially “stupid.”

The dialogue on PTI illuminated a persistent misconception about the financial trajectory of women’s college basketball players. There is a question circulating in the media: Will stars like Clark lose their lucrative endorsement deals, which have been greatly enabled by NIL legislation, when they turn pro? Evidence suggests otherwise.

Endorsement deals from major national brands like State Farm, Gatorade and Nike are expected to follow Clark into her professional career, as reported by Mitchel Northam of For The Win. These companies, having built strong relationships with her, would have no apparent reason to discontinue their partnerships. For instance, Gatorade’s multi-year contract with Clark signifies a long-term investment, and State Farm’s commitment to “progress forward together” with her underscores a future-focused partnership.

Contrary to the misconceptions discussed on PTI, Clark is set to augment her income when she transitions to the WNBA. Her salary as a rookie will start at $74,000, exclusive of endorsements. Clark’s marketability is evident through her social media presence, with over 825,000 Instagram followers and growing.

Moreover, the Iowa women's basketball team's popularity has surged, with average attendances leading the Big Ten and significantly outdrawing the men's team. This popularity was highlighted by the turnout of more than 55,000 fans for an outdoor exhibition game, demonstrating the commercial appeal of Clark and her teammates.