Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark signs a major NIL deal with Gatorade, joining their roster of elite collegiate athletes.

Iowa women's basketball star point guard Caitlin Clark recently inked a deal with Gatorade, making her the fourth collegiate athlete and second women's basketball player to be endorsed by the brand.

The agreement is a significant addition to Clark's growing NIL portfolio. Clark, the national player of the year, has been a standout in college basketball since her freshman year. Her NIL partnerships extend beyond Gatorade, including notable names like State Farm, Nike and Hy-Vee. She has also recently signed with Excel Sports Management, aligning herself with WNBA stars like Napheesa Collier and Arike Ogunbowale.

“I am fortunate to be part of the first generation of collegiate athletes who are not only able to contribute to the legacy of our colleges and universities, but also start to build something of our own off the court,” Clark said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “Working with a brand like Gatorade is really a dream come true, but NIL is about more than just endorsements and partnerships. Athletes are learning about entire industries, how they work, and how we might be able to pursue other passions while we are playing and after our playing careers are over.”

Gatorade will donate to Caitlin Clark Foundation

Gatorade's partnership with Clark includes a new video titled “You Can Too,” aimed at inspiring future basketball players. The company also plans to donate $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation, a nod to Clark's jersey number.

“At Gatorade, we take pride in our elite athlete roster and have had the privilege of fueling some of the greatest athletes of all time,” Global Head of Sports Marketing at Gatorade Jeff Kearney stated in a press release. “We're thrilled to be a part of Caitlin's journey to greatness early in her career and look forward to building upon the incredible impact she's already made.”

“Gatorade fuels some of the greatest athletes in sport, as well as ones I have looked up to growing up, so it's a dream come true joining the Gatorade Family,” Clark added. “Gatorade also shares my competitive mindset of wanting to be the best, and that commitment to excellence extends beyond the court, too. We share similar values in terms of wanting to lead and inspire the next generation, so I'm excited to leverage our collective platforms to make an impact.”

Other collegiate athletes signed by Gatorade include UConn guard Paige Bueckers, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Penn State running back Nick Singleton.

As a senior, Clark has been instrumental in the Hawkeyes' success this season, leading them to a 10-1 record and a No. 4 ranking. With an impressive average of 29.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game, Clark has her sights set on continued success. A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, she is a projected top pick for the 2024 WNBA Draft. She also has the option of utilizing a fifth season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.