Iowa's Caitlin Clark shatters 25-year record with epic 40-point game and a stunning buzzer-beater against Michigan State.

Caitlin Clark, the standout star of Iowa women's basketball, made history with a viral logo game-winner against Michigan State on Tuesday, solidifying her name in the record books. The remarkable shot came right at the buzzer and secured a 76-73 victory for Iowa.

It was Clark's 10th 40-point game of her career and broke a tie with former Missouri State guard Jackie Stiles. It sets a new benchmark for the most 40-point games by any Division I player in the past 25 years.

However, despite the down-to-the-wire win, the game wasn't Clark's best. She had a challenging evening in terms of efficiency, taking a personal record of 34 shots but only succeeding in 14. Additionally, she started the second half with six unsuccessful attempts

“I think I kind of struggled there, got a little hot, got a little cold, especially to start the second half,” she said, as reported by Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “I subbed myself out of the game to get a quick breather. But you just come back, you've got to let it go, and you've got to respond. I think that's kind of where I've grown the most over the past few years.”

Still, Clark's recent performances have been consistently outstanding, scoring 35 points in four straight games, tying a 25-year record set by Alysha Clark. As she approaches the possibility of breaking the all-time Division I scoring record later this season, Clark continues to lead the nation with an average of 31.5 points per game. This not only places her as the top scorer this season but also positions her as the likely first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The win against Michigan State didn't just highlight Clark's individual skills; it also underscored the strength of the Iowa team. Improving to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have now enjoyed their longest winning streak since the 2004-05 season with 11 consecutive victories​​.