Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard has always been a huge boxing fan. A quick look at his X (formerly Twitter) account where he often reacts to boxing fights proves as much. But when asked on possibly stepping in the ring to fight someone like Jake Paul, who has been the face of celebrity boxing for years now, Dame Time has some rather interesting thoughts.
During his recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Lillard was asked about his love for boxing and what kind of boxer he would be if he chooses to pursue a career in the said sport. The Bucks guard shared his belief that he would be a “pretty good boxer,” though he isn't putting himself to the same conversation as those who have taken it serious.
Dan Patrick mentioned about Lillard potentially fighting Paul, but the NBA superstar doesn't even want to have that conversation as a respect to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.
“With somebody like Jake Paul, because I train you know, I'm always in the gym in the summer, I love the sport of boxing. I think with somebody like Jake Paul, I know how important experience is in boxing,” Lillard explained.
“I think he's got so much experience now where he's fought in these big events, he's taking boxing serious, he's in boxing gyms all the time now, like he's taking it serious. So I think, you know he's taking the route of a true fighter, and anybody who hasn't had that opportunity, or anybody who hasn't taken it that serious as far as wanting to become a fighter, then you shouldn't be mentioned with those guys. He's doing all the things to be mentioned with fighters. But for me, I'm not going to go barking up a tree of somebody that's considered a professional fighter.”
While Jake Paul has been largely criticized for choosing his opponents and really avoiding taking on real boxers in their prime, Damian Lillard isn't one to hate on him for it. He has nothing but respect for the fighter in Paul, and that speaks volumes of the effort that the 27-year-old has put in to establish himself as a pro in the sport.
Lillard has seen Paul put in the work, and while Paul is largely considered by many as someone who's not a real boxer, Dame thinks otherwise.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson coming soon
Speaking of Jake Paul, the social media personality has been making headlines in recent weeks after he booked a fight with boxing legend and 57-year-old former champion Mike Tyson.
The two will face off in an exhibition bout at AT&T Stadium on July 20, with their fight set to air live on Netflix. While it's only an exhibition battle, it is still a massive even considering that we're talking about Tyson here.
Tyson has been retired from the sport for about two decades now, but as someone synonymous to boxing dominance, his name naturally brings a lot of attention when boxing is being talked about.
For what it's worth, however, there are already some complaints about their fight, particularly the rules that state that both fighters will wear headguards and 18 oz gloves.
Regardless, about 800,000 spectators are expected to watch the event. Perhaps Damian Lillard will be one of them given how much he loves boxing and the legends