Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Jacksepticeye relaunches his Top of the Mornin’ Coffee, offering a wide array of morning drinks from coffee to hot choco and tea.

His fans might already know this by now, but Seán “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin’s creative mind goes beyond content creation and spans even entrepreneurship. As an avid coffee drinker, it only made sense for Jacksepticeye to venture into the coffee business as well.

Now available exclusively on TopoftheMorninCoffee.com, fans can start their days with Jacksepticeye’s signature positivity and good vibes with his sustainably sourced coffees, all roasted in the USA. The business also offers hot chocolates as well as teas.

Top Of The Mornin’ Coffee’s vibrant branding enables each product to “introduce a new element to McLoughlin’s fictional world of “Planet Positivity,” featuring various characters associated with the brand (including the brand’s frontman – a true ray of sunshine aptly named “Sonny”), all of whom add a touch of fun, humor, and unique charm to the usually-snobby world of specialty coffee.

“Having a good cup of coffee in the morning always sets the tone for my day,” says Jacksepticeye. “With Top of the Mornin’, my goal was to make delicious coffee a good time as well — take out the stuffiness associated with a solid cup of Joe and make the experience as fun as it is tasty. We’ve totally revamped our branding to be bright and positive, while also using Top of the Mornin’ as an opportunity to help others in need through the Crisis Text Line — an organization I’m extremely passionate about, which spotlights youth mental health. Now, the brand combines three of my favorite things — coffee, positivity, and philanthropy — and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

As mentioned, Top of the Mornin’ Coffee also supports mental health initiatives, as 1% of all sales will go directly to the Crisis Text Line. “We are truly grateful to Jacksepticeye for being a longtime supporter of Crisis Text Line and for continuing to be a huge champion of our mission–promoting mental well-being for people wherever they are,” says Crisis Text Line CEO Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. “We are excited about Top of the Mornin’ coffee’s rebrand — creating an upbeat, fun, inclusive, and positive experience for all. It is truly heartwarming for us to know that 1% of every bag of coffee purchased will help train our volunteer Crisis Counselors and keep our service free and accessible to every texter who reaches out in their moments of need.”

Top of Mornin’ Coffee’s current product line as part of the relaunch includes the following flavors:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coffees

Mornin’ Glory: 100% Arabica coffee, Fruity and bright, light roast with hints of berry + citrus

Golden Hour: 100% Arabica coffee, mellow, medium roast with sweet hints of praline and black tea

Twilight: 100% Arabica coffee, rich, medium/dark roast with hints of brown sugar, molasses, semi-sweet chocolate, and a woody aroma

Midnight Oil: 100% Arabica coffee, nutty dark roast with hints of dark chocolate and toffee

Teas

Irish Breakfast Tea: Bold black tea

Mango Monsoon Fruit Tea: Fruity and tropical mango black tea

Long Island Strawberry Tea: Strawberry and papaya green tea

Raspberry Lemonade Tea: Fruity and herbal tea with a raspberry, lemon tang

Hot Chocolates

Double Choc: Rich, Smooth and velvety chocolate to drink alone or in addition to Top of the Mornin’ coffee (for fans of mochas)

Peppermint: Zingy, rich and mintier than the rest

Jacksepticeye and the rest of the Top of the Mornin’ Coffee crew plan to roll out more flavors after this relaunch later this year, with merchandise featuring the Top of the Mornin’ Coffee branding.